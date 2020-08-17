NEW CONCORD — Local produce and homemade goods are all part of the New Concord Farmers Market held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday evenings in the village.



Items available each week varies — which is dependent upon the weather — however, the goods available range from fresh fruits and vegetables, handmade soap, freshly roasted nuts, handmade pottery, fresh meat, fresh-cut flowers, jewelry, jellies and jams, baked goods, artwork, to name a few. The market has also featured live music and storytellers.



"It is the goal of the New Concord Area Board of Trade to provide local farmers and artisans the opportunity to sell fresh, local products and create personal connections with their customers and other small businesses," said farmers’ market organizer Heather Coen. "The farmers’ market encourages families to gather and connect with friends and their community. It’s a great way to enjoy our small town while supporting our local economy."



Recipes featuring products from the farmers’ market are available on the New Concord Area Board of Trade’s Facebook page.



The market runs every Monday through Monday, Oct. 19. It is located on Main Street, New Concord, in the open, grassy park between the New Concord Elementary School and the New Concord Branch Library. With the COVID-19 pandemic the Ohio Department of Agriculture has issued guidance for local farmers’ which includes: Vendor mask requirements, hand sanitizer made available to the public, social distancing between vendor booths, and between walkway isles, and only pre-packaged food for immediate consumption to be sold by vendors.



For information on participation, contact Coen via email at heathercoen@yahoo.com or phone 740-607-6922.