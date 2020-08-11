This is Part 3 of a three-part series exploring coronavirus outbreaks that sickened hundreds of immigrant workers at meatpacking plants across Northeast Ohio. This installment explores the conduct of Case Farms, the site of the region’s two largest outbreaks.



As Ohioans sheltered in place across the state in late March, one woman was still getting up every morning to go to work, and she was terrified.



The woman, a recent Guatemalan immigrant who lives with her husband and two children in New Philadelphia, worked to stuff 10 pounds of processed chicken into plastic packaging at Case Farms’ Canton plant, deemed early in the pandemic to be an essential business by the Ohio Department of Health.



"Case Farms was not protecting the employees," she said through a Mayan-language interpreter. "It is hard for us to keep the distance between each other and work on lines, and those supervisors didn’t care about distancing."



The woman agreed to speak on the condition of anonymity because her husband is still employed by Case Farms and she fears retaliation for discussing conditions in the factory.



Though it meant losing half the family’s income, she quit her job in late March out of fear for her safety.



State officials were concerned, too. On April 25, a state health investigator asked Canton City Health Department staff if there were any cases of coronavirus at Case Farms’ plant.



"I shudder to say this and jinx ourselves, but no, no illnesses that we are aware of," a Canton City Public Health employee responded.



Jinxed or not, it was too late — the virus was already there, investigators later determined. The first worker at the plant was infected that day.



By early August, 150 plant workers had contracted the virus — the largest outbreak in Canton. Seven were hospitalized and one died.



Three months of extensive interviews with workers, community leaders, health officials and a review of more than 2,000 documents obtained from local health departments in public records requests reveal Case’s handling of outbreaks in its plants, and state guidelines, even when implemented, weren’t enough to protect meatpacking employees.



Case’s conduct led a Canton Health nurse to dub them "the problem child" in an internal email. Between the company’s plants in Canton and Winesburg, in northeastern Holmes County, at least 231 of their employees have tested positive for the virus, more than any other meatpacker in the region.



Case officials say they responded properly during the pandemic.



"As an essential industry, Case Farms continued to process poultry to provide meat products to the general public. We have taken many measures to ensure the safety of our employees," Stephanie Styons, a spokeswoman, said in an email.



She said that the company held weekly calls with local health departments, cooperated with all of their requests and rapidly informed them of positive cases.



Company executives declined interview requests or to answer detailed written questions.



Two steps behind the virus



Case officials notified health authorities at the Holmes County General Health District and the Tuscarawas County Health Department, where many of the company’s Guatemalan workers live, about the first case at the Winesburg plant sometime before 3 p.m. on April 22.



Tuscarawas Health quickly began quarantining the initial cases and tracing their close contacts in an effort to contain the virus, but the process got off to a slow start.



Tuscarawas officials did not receive a contact list from the Holmes County General Health District and Case for the two probable cases they identified on April 22 until the evening of April 24, setting back efforts to find potential contacts in the early days of the outbreak.



By April 29, the outbreak had gathered steam. Katie Seward, the Tuscarawas County health commissioner, told Mike Derr, her counterpart in Holmes County, that the official count had risen to 14, and that 10 additional workers with symptoms had arrived at a local hospital that morning asking for tests.



As workers lined up outside hospitals, testing at the plant was rare.



When the first cases were discovered, Holmes Health did not have any test kits available. Tuscarawas Health offered 50 of its kits, but Seward told Holmes officials that she wanted Tuscarawas staff on site to oversee the tests. Derr’s staff "was not receptive to this," Seward wrote in an email to state officials. The kits were never transferred.



Instead, the company contracted with a private lab to conduct tests, but that, too, was sluggish in the first weeks.



The manager of Case Farms’ Winesburg facility told Holmes County’s director of nursing on May 8, a Friday, that only two tests had been administered that week.



At the Canton plant, health officials learned on May 2 that a worker had tested positive for the coronavirus.



"If they don’t lock that place down tighter than tight, then they risk a really huge outbreak," James Adams, the Canton City health commissioner, wrote on May 4.



Instead, Adams said in an interview, Case was slow to test and seemed unable to prevent quarantined or ill workers from entering the facility.



"I think that a quicker response on their part would have helped slow the spread and perhaps had an overall decrease in the number of cases," Adams said. "Eventually, they got that all sorted out, but the faster you can identify cases and keep sick people away from other people, the quicker the outbreak’s going to get resolved."



A Case Farms spokeswoman said that testing was limited to symptomatic individuals in the early days of the pandemic and was conducted solely by health departments and labs.



The company did test all of its employees during the last week of May at its Winesburg plant and on June 2 in Canton — more than a month after the outbreaks in both facilities.



Safety complaints



The woman who quit her job out of fear was not the only one worried that the company was not taking pandemic safety guidelines seriously before the outbreak began.



Two other workers echoed her fears in complaints to Canton Health in late March. In an April 15 letter addressed to Gov. Mike DeWine, one worker’s husband wrote, "these employees are still working in close proximity if not elbow to elbow processing food for our nation."



The complaints prompted Canton Health’s director of environmental health, Annmarie Butusov, to contact company officials to reinforce safety requirements.



On April 16, Butusov and James Adams, the Canton Health commissioner, performed a surprise inspection at the Canton plant.



"I noted that they had made improvements to the facility, and they were following what looked like best practices at the time to help control the spread," Adams said. "I would not go so far as to say it would definitely prevent spread, but I would say they were attempting to follow best practices."



Holmes County health officials inspected the Winesburg plant on April 24, two days after they were notified of the first positive.



Case was checking workers’ temperatures and sending home anyone with a fever, while also sanitizing common areas frequently and providing protective equipment. However, the company did not require employees to wear face masks, though they provided them, and most workers were not spaced 6 feet apart, inspectors reported.



Case staff told inspectors that 6-foot spacing was "difficult" to implement. State health orders only required distancing if it was possible, so the factory cleared the inspection.



Keeping the plant running



On April 23, the day after Case alerted health officials to the first infection at its Winesburg facility, the company sent some workers home. The next morning, it wanted them back.



Though little contact tracing had been conducted and few workers had been tested at that point, Case called its workers that morning — even those who had been quarantined — to tell them they had to show up, according to emails between Tuscarawas officials.



There was little officials could do since food production is an essential industry.



Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that essential "workers may be permitted to continue work following potential exposure to COVID-19, provided they remain asymptomatic, have not had a positive test result for COVID-19 and additional precautions are implemented to protect them and the community."



When health departments across the region identified someone who had come in contact with an infected person, the meatpacking plants could still require that person to work if they did not have symptoms or a test, and until late May a test was hard to come by.



"This is a big conundrum," Adams said. "From a public health standpoint, we would not recommend that."



CDC research released on July 10 found that at least 12% of meatpacking workers were asymptomatic. The study looked only at positive tests, thus likely underrepresenting those who did not show symptoms.



An ODH contact tracer outlined what the CDC policy meant for one Case Farms worker in a June 17 email.



"He makes (stops) on his way home from work to take care of things like getting water from a local spring," she wrote. "I reminded Contact he is permitted to work during his quarantined period, but is expected to remain home otherwise."



Case needed workers. The manager of the Winesburg plant wrote in a May 4 email that they were down by half of their workforce. Two workers from the Canton plant said that Case added hours to the workday and even called them in on Saturdays to make up for the workers lost to quits and quarantines



One Canton health official wrote on June 8 to a colleague that state guidance recommending that manufacturers minimize the number of employees working was "the opposite of how Case is handling their staffing."



"Case Farms has their eye on one thing only … maintain production!!" her colleague responded. "Makes me wonder if these department heads get some type of ‘bonus’ for meeting certain quotas in production!!"



Still afraid



When the woman quit her job at the Case Canton factory because she feared the virus, her husband had to stay on. The couple has two children, rent to pay and food to buy.



In early May, her husband got a headache, fever and sore throat. He went to Union Hospital in Dover for a coronavirus test, and three days later the result came back. He was positive.



The hospital instructed him to quarantine, and he spent the next 14 days in a single room. He had trouble breathing and ran a high fever, the woman said. She worried that he would die.



But he recovered and was soon back to work.



"After my husband, he got the virus, we feel that our lives have been destroyed," the woman said. She is wracked by anxiety that she will get it, or he will catch it again.



But the woman is back at work, too, at Fresh Mark’s facility in Massillon.



"I fear I could get the virus," she said. "But I have no alternative but to work."



J. Guico served as an interpreter for this article.