100 YEARS AGO (1920)



— A special meeting of Alliance Council was called by Mayor C.S. Westover in regard to a letter he had received from 11 officers of the Alliance Police Department, stating they would resign on Aug. 15 if council did not grant a raise that was to go into effect for city employees on May 1, but had never been paid. The officers also demanded an eight-hour work day and a day off duty for every eight days worked. Upon reading the letter, Westover stated that council had been sincere in granting the increase in pay the last time the officers had threatened to resign, but like the rest of the world, was up against strenuous times and were forced to sell bonds to pay for the raise. The city would pay the increase once the bonds had been sold. Westover said that it was up to Safety Director Patton to accept the resignation. Council voted unanimously to accept the resignations of the officers effective at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 15.



— H.H. Hyland, Dr. A.C. Ball, Aldora Shem, J.O. Ellis and A.G. Damon incorporated a refining company with a capital of $72,000. The men stated that they had two producing wells with a third one to be completed within a week and a contract for 12 more. The wells were all located about three miles northwest of Harrisburg. Oil had been found in what was known as the hundred foot sand below the Berea sand. The oil, considered the finest yielded from the rocks, was used as automobile lubricant in its crude state, and once refined, was sold as fine watch oil, selling at $100 per gallon. The depth of the wells was approximately 700 feet.



— Mount Union announced that it had received word of the death of one of its best-known graduates of the Class of 1883, the Rev. John Heyward McKenzie, who had served as president of Hillsboro College (two years), Belmont College (four years) and Ohio Military Institute (four years) before serving as rector of the Howe School in Howe, Indiana, from 1895 until the time of his death.



— The directors of the Alliance Bank Co. accepted the resignation of E.M. Day as a director. Day, who had been associated with the bank since its organization in 1872, gave infirmities of age as his reason for resigning. After his 48 years of service, the directors resolved that Day would always be considered an honorary director and be privileged to sit at all board meetings and receive such fees paid to directors. Day was also presented with an inscribed, gold-headed cane. F.E. Dussel was elected to succeed Day.



—Robert McClure, a former Mount Union student and resident of Rice Street, had won the tennis championship of the Firestone Tire and Rubber Co.



75 YEARS AGO (1945)



— Alliance workers at American Steel Foundries joined those in the entire chain in a general strike after failure to negotiate a contract.



— Sebring’s Davis Eugene Booster was elevated to the rank of lieutenant senior grade while serving with the U.S. Naval Reserve.