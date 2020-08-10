MILLERSBURG — The building that once produced award-winning news that now serves as a canning operation for award-winning brews is getting a facelift.



The old Holmes County Hub building at 25 N. Clay St. is now home of the Millersburg Brewery canning operation.



Using grant funding from Historic Downtown Millersburg (HDM) and Ohio Regional Development Corporation, Millersburg Brewery is replacing the windows and front doorway on Clay Street, adding an awning and repairing some of the brickwork.



Mara Padden, general manager of the Millersburg Brewery, said the much needed updates to the front of the building go along with other renovations and improvements made since the brewery bought the building from The Daily Record in 2015.



Original improvements included rewiring the building, a new heating system, new drainage, windows, a side entrance and painting.



"They are replacing the door and windows and repairing the brickwork," Padden said. "We will be adding an awning, lighting and doing some landscaping to spruce up the location."



Several other Millersburg businesses have taken advantage of the grant funding for facade repairs, including the Hotel Millersburg, Farmhouse Frocks, the PNC Bank building, Miller’s Creamery and McKelvey’s Pub.



Millersburg Brewery is located at 60 E. Jackson and can access the canning operation through the alley behind the building.



Holmes County Planning Commission Director Arnie Oliver said the funding and renovations taking place in Millersburg are helping to turn the town around.



"It creates an interest in individuals to invest in downtown," he said. "Our Historic Downtown Millersburg organization is doing a lot of good projects. Millersburg is giving people a lot of reasons to demonstrate why it makes sense to invest here. Over time, there has been an infusion of new and exciting businesses downtown."



He said this helps make Millerbsurg a destination.