As the Portage County area, with the rest of Northeast Ohio, works its way through the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, cases are climbing once more and UH Portage Medical Center President Bill Benoit is urging those who had postponed elective surgeries and testing to proceed now.



"Now is the time. Don’t put elective surgeries and testing off," Benoit says. Elective surgeries and procedures can be undertaken now, he says, because the age of those being treated for COVID-19 is trending younger and consists of patients who do not require the level of care and the length of stay that UH Portage was experiencing in March and April.



Delaying surgeries and testing procedures may mean that early detection of cancers, cardiac impairment issues, neurological conditions and other potentially life-threatening conditions may happen and lessen a person’s chances of good health and long life. The earlier these are detected and treated, typically the less impact on a person’s health.



"Follow your physician’s recommendations," Benoit urges.



Whereas the average of age of those who tested positive in March and April ranged between 55 and 70, the current average age is between 20 and 30 and the average length of stay for those now requiring hospitalization is nine days, far less than older patients earlier this year needed.



Contrary to popular opinion, the COVID-19 pandemic has not been a financial windfall for hospitals around the country and UH Portage is no exception. Some social media misinformation suggests hospitals are making up to $35,000 in profit for each patient with COVID-19.



"Not true," Benoit says. Actually, he said, the America Hospital Association projects a loss of patient revenue, partly due to COVID-19’s extraordinary costs, exceeding $323 billion for hospitals and health systems this year. The losses, he said, are driven by the temporary suspension of non-essential surgeries and procedures and the huge expense of preparing for the pandemic.



Hard pressed by the pandemic, hospitals are depending on their foundations and savings to make up the difference, Benoit says. So far, UH Portage has kept its financial sheet in shape relying on savings and a $500,000 commitment from the UH Portage Medical Center Foundation, he said. Donations to the Foundation, he said, are appreciated.



Although hopes are high for a vaccine effective for COVID-19 possibly next year, the current situation is a dire one in which diagnosed cases and deaths are climbing once more. The number of those infected is approaching five percent of Ohio’s population and at that point, authorities fear, the potential for the virus spiraling out of control exists. Should that occur, deaths may climb sharply and the damage to Ohio’s economy could be much worse than it has been.



Naturally, in that case, timely admission to any hospital, if overwhelmed by the COVID-19 virus, could become more difficult.



UH Portage like most hospitals in Ohio submits its data to the Ohio Health Department and it, Benoit said, it is the authoritative source for what is happening in Ohio. In addition, Benoit said, UH Portage is teaming up with others in the health care system to prepare for what may occur if an anticipated second wave attacks when cold weather sets in and people are more confined indoors.



UH Portage works closely with University Hospitals Central Incident Command in Cleveland, local Emergency Management Associations, local health departments, the Akron Regional Hospital Association, the Youngstown Hospitals, regional Emergency Medical Systems, law enforcement agencies, area long-term care facilities, group homes, local colleges and universities, and area volunteer organizations and schools. If a second wave is coming, the Northeast Ohio health care system needs to be able to respond.



"We do not know yet if a second wave is coming, but we are ready if it does," Benoit says.



In the meantime, those requiring elective surgeries, testing and other procedures should complete them now while area hospitals have the capacity, he said.



"UH Portage is taking necessary safety precautions to ensure all patients who enter our doors remain healthy, including social distancing in waiting rooms, universal masking, and frequent cleaning," Benoit said.



The precautions are viewable on a link Benoit has provided: https://youtu.be/ypanC9hLBUs.



David E. Dix is a former publisher of the Record-Courier.