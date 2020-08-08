100 YEARS AGO (1920)



— Dewitt Clinton Gow, who resided all but the last year of his life in Alliance, died at Mount Sinai Hospital in Cleveland from injuries received five days prior when he was hit by a motorcycle on Superior Avenue and never regained consciousness. Gow was born in Alliance in 1856 and was educated in the Alliance schools. Gow was engaged in the confectionary business in the 700 block of East Main Street for 25 years, succeeding J. Murray Webb. Gow had worked until about a year prior when he went to live with a son in Cleveland.



— Dorothy Faye Gayle, 3 1/2-year-old daughter of Beloit residents Harry and Della Israel, died from burns she received July 26 when she fell into a tub of scalding water.



75 YEARS AGO (1945)



— Sebring’s Lt. Dennis L. Steed, a member of the 346th Infantry Medical Detachment, was awarded a Bronze Star for his actions as assistant battalion surgeon.



— Sebring’s Warren "Sammy" Hendershot received a medical discharge from the Army. In two and a half years of overseas duty, he had received the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart, Asiatic Pacific Ribbon with three stars, Philippines Liberation Ribbon with one star, Good Conduct Medal and the Combat Infantry Badge.



— Alliance’s Pfc. Bruce R. Graybill, a litter bearer in the 115th Medical Battalion, was awarded the Combat Medical Badge for his actions in the Philippines campaign with the 40th Infantry Division. The badge was authorized for those medical soldiers who shared daily in the hardships and hazards of infantry soldiers.



— First Lt. Joseph C. Greiner, a graduate of Alliance High, Mount Union and Ohio State University, was granted a license to practice dentistry in Ohio after passing the state board.



50 YEARS AGO (1970)



— Dorita Taylor, a resident of the 400 block of North Liberty Avenue, was named Soul Sister during the first day of the Soul Festival at Franklin School. Members of the court included Phyllis Osley, Carol Weatherspoon, Betty Weatherspoon, Joyce Hakins and Stephanie Bivins.



— A one and only reclining chair covered entirely in mink fur, valued at $3,500, was on display at Friendly Furniture store during Carnation Festival Week. The chair, which was available for sale, was manufactured by the Burris Chair Co., of Lincolnton, North Carolina, of which Friendly Furniture was an exclusive representative.



— Inspired by a trip to Germany a year prior, brothers Tom and Neil Garra had drawn up plans to dig a tunnel in the backyard of their home in the 1400 block of Parkway Boulevard. Given permission by their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Richard Garra, the boys got some help from friends Tim Schilling, John Burmeister, David Montagno and Ed Lipple. The tunnel consisted of two large cavities in the ground with an underground tunnel running between. The boys, who did all of the work themselves, had been using the tunnel as a clubhouse for the summer, but were informed that they must have it filled in by the opening of school on Sept. 8.