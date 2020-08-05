Ashland County Sheriff’s Office



July 23



1:50 a.m. — A fight involving several people in multiple vehicles was reported outside the Arlene Apartments in Perrysville.



11:32 a.m. — An assault was reported at the Mohican Young Stars Academy.



9:28 p.m. — A man was cited in connection with a criminal trespassing complaint on Plum Street in Jeromesville.



July 24



9:04 a.m. — Assistance was provided for a fire on the 1100 block of Ohio 89.



July 26



4:41 a.m. — A man was cited for disorderly conduct intoxication at a party on the 1100 block of County Road 601.



5:06 p.m. — A woman was cited on the 3100 block of County Road 3175 for disorderly conduct intoxication and menacing.



12:50 p.m. — It was reported that packages were stolen from a porch on the 300 block of County Road 1302.



July 27



12:41 a.m. — A man was cited for physical control OVI on the 100 block of U.S. 250 East, Jeromesville.



July 28



5:20 p.m. — A man was arrested in connection with a domestic violence complaint on the 700 block of Township Road 2744.



7:51 p.m. — It was reported that two cats were shot on the 100 block of Township Road 391.



July 29



12:47 p.m. — The Bomb Squad removed old ammunition and powder from a Leawood Avenue residence in Ashland.



8:37 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 400 block of U.S. 42.



July 30



6:38 a.m. — A property damage crash was reported on Ohio 89 south of Jeromesville.



1:30 p.m. — Identity theft was reported on Township Road 1451.



July 31



7:43 p.m. — Numerous disorderly conduct and drug paraphernalia citations were issued and a woman was arrested on a Cuyahoga County warrant in connection with a disturbance on the 100 block of Township Road 810.



10:48 p.m. — Assistance was provided to the Ohio State Patrol for a crash on the 1000 block of Township Road 1806.



Aug. 1



3:08 p.m. — Assistance was provided in serving a junk ordinance violation notice on Chapel Street in Savannah.



Aug. 2



4:28 p.m. — A man was arrested in Bucyrus on a Common Pleas Court warrant for possession of LSD.



4:05 p.m. — Assistance was provided for a trailer fire that temporarily closed U.S. 30 at County Road 2175.



Loudonville Police Department



July 16



2:58 p.m. — A private property hit-skip crash was reported on the 100 block of Wally Road.



July 18



1:39 p.m. — It was reported that people were jumping off a bridge on County Road 3175.



3:04 p.m. — Assistance was provided to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office for a fight in the vicinity of the 16500 block of County Road 23.



7:53 p.m. — Assistance was provided to the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office in regard to a report of an intoxicated juvenile male on County Road 3175.



8:38 p.m. — A disturbance was reported on the 800 block of South Mount Vernon Avenue.



11:20 p.m. — Assistance was provided in trying to locate lost individuals in Mohican State Park.



July 19



12:45 a.m. — Assistance was provided to the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office for a fight on the 100 block of East Second Street in Perrysville.



10:40 a.m. — Criminal trespassing and criminal mischief were reported on the 300 block of Riverside Drive.



10:54 a.m. — A woman was cited for disorderly conduct in connection with a disturbance on the 800 block of South Mount Vernon Avenue.



4:16 p.m. — It was reported that counterfeit money had been passed. The location was not provided in the report.



5:13 p.m. — A fight was reported on County Road 3175.



July 21



7:34 p.m. — A man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia on the 200 block of South Mount Vernon Avenue.



July 23



1:54 a.m. — Assistance was provided to the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office for a fight on the 100 block of East Second Street in Perrysville.



5:10 p.m. — A disturbance was reported on the 200 block of South Mount Vernon Avenue.



9:56 p.m. — A disturbance was reported at Mohican Adventures Campground.



11:13 p.m. — A disturbance was reported on the 500 block of North Union Street.



July 24



3:09 p.m. — Assistance was provided to the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office for a report of a burglary on Township Road 549.



8:37 p.m. — A Cuyahoga Falls man was cited on Wooster Road for OVI, speeding and driving under suspension. Other charges are pending.



July 25



1:15 a.m. — An Akron woman was cited at Mohican Adventures Campground for disorderly conduct intoxication.



1:56 a.m. — Assistance was provided to an Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer in regard to a report of an intoxicated female in the roadway at Ohio 3 and Ohio 97.



12:40 p.m. — A one-vehicle injury crash was reported on Tanya Terrace.



12:55 p.m. — A Barberton man was cited for improper backing after being involved in a crash at South Market Street and South Mount Vernon Avenue.



4:42 p.m. — An intoxicated male was reported at South Market Street and Wally Road.



6:53 p.m. — Assistance was provided to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office for a fight call on County Road 23.



July 26



11:25 p.m. — A Cleveland man was cited at South Market and Main streets for OVI, driving without a valid operator’s license, and slow speeds/stopping in roadway.



July 29



12:49 p.m. — Criminal mischief was reported on the 200 block of South Water Street.



7:48 p.m. — Assistance was provided to the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office in regard to a disturbance reported on the 100 block of East Pleasant Street in Perrysville.



July 31



9:52 a.m. — The theft of fuel was reported at the Marathon Station on the 500 block of Wooster Road.



4:30 p.m. — Assistance was provided to the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office in response to a report of an intoxicated male at River Run Campground.