AUGUST 5, 1951



Sgt. Paul Bremigan, former Cambridge High football center, has an impressive record as a softball pitcher for his squad in the Pacific.



AUGUST 5, 1961



Jeanette Nichols is named queen of the Antrim Firemen's Festival. Sandra Douglass is runner-up.



AUGUST 5, 1971



Cambridge High School assistant grid coach Mike Canavan resigns to accept a new job outside of teaching in the Canton-Akron area.



AUGUST 5, 1981



Paradise Lake owner Phil Fry announces the amusement park will conduct a beauty pageant on Labor Day. Winner will be crowned, "Miss Paradise Lake."



AUGUST 5, 1991



Several members of the Guernsey County Puppy Paws 4-H Club will be going to the Ohio State Fair. They are: Steve Cornelius showing in the obedience and subnovice "B" classes; Alicia McCune, grooming and handling "B" classes; and T.J. Miller, obedience and subnovice "A" classes.