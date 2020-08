Selamat Pagi! (That’s "Good Morning" in Bahasa Indonesian).



This picture, submitted by Sally Bennett, was taken on the beautiful island of Samosir in the middle of Lake Toba, Sumatra, Indonesia. Bennett said "this was the spectacular end to my trip to Sumatra to learn more about the habitat loss of orangutans. We planted trees in a sanctuary that’s being built for orangutans who’ve been injured as a result of palm oil industry deforestation."