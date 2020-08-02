The Children’s Advocacy Center of Guernsey County (CAC) was the recipient of a generous donation of new stuffed animals, coloring books and crayons donated July 23, 2020, by Hailey Workman, Amy Workman, Leon Gordon, and Modern Woodmen of America Chapter 9056. This project was led by 10-year-old Hailey Workman who picks a nonprofit organization every other month on which to spend her allowance money and gather donations. The items donated will provide a comfort item to children who are served by our children’s advocacy center (CAC). Hailey is also a big fan of law enforcement and Guernsey County Sheriff Jeff Paden, who also serves on the CAC Board of Directors, was able to thank Hailey in person for her generosity.



The CAC provides a safe, supportive, and child-friendly environment where child victims of sexual abuse or severe physical abuse/neglect may be interviewed by a trained forensic interviewer. Community service providers are invited to meet with the family and provide support during the initial appointment. When appropriate, the CAC will coordinate the child’s medical examination through the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) program. The CAC also provides families with instant access to a mental health professional and a victim advocate who will help support and guide them throughout the process.



Our primary goal as a CAC is to ensure that children are not further victimized by the intervention systems designed to protect them. The multidisciplinary approach minimizes trauma to the child and reduces appointments for the family. Our hope is to reduce the number of times a child must be interviewed regarding their suspected abuse and lessen the trauma the family is experiencing during this difficult time by bringing them to one location where service providers come to them.



The Children’s Advocacy Center of Guernsey County was recently awarded re-accreditation in January 2020 by the National Children’s Alliance (NCA) following an extensive application and site review process. As the accrediting agency for Children’s Advocacy Centers across the country, NCA awards various levels of accreditation and membership to centers serving victims of suspected child abuse in ways that are effective and efficient, and put the needs of child victims of abuse first. Accreditation is the highest level of membership with NCA and denotes excellence in service provision. Accredited CACs must undergo re-accreditation every 5 years to ensure that best practices are continually being applied.



For more information about the Children’s Advocacy Center of Guernsey County, visit us on Facebook, our website guernseycac.org or contact Executive Director Hilaree Homko and Child and Family Services Manager Kristine Myers at 740-432-6581 or anewbeginningcac@gmail.com.