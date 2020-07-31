BEREA — The following local students have been named to the dean's list at Baldwin Wallace University. Any full-time student who achieves a GPA of at least 3.6 for 12 or more graded hours or part-time student who achieves a GPA of at least 3.6 for six or more graded hours in the fall or spring semester will be placed on the Dean's List.



Local students include:



• Shaheen Ghahremani of Streetsboro, a graduate of Streetsboro High School majoring in biology.



• MacKenzie Hance of Mogadore, a graduate of Lake High School majoring in exercise science.



• Bianca Marinelli of Ravenna, a graduate of Crestwood High School majoring in theatre acting and directing.



• Quinn Mattern of Mantua, a graduate of Crestwood High School majoring in instrumental performance and chemistry.



• Rachael Montanari of Kent, a graduate of Theodore Roosevelt High School majoring in sport management.



• Celia Oswitch of Kent, a graduate of Theodore Roosevelt High School majoring in sport management.



• Emily Soltis of Garrettsville, a graduate of Cardinal High School majoring in public health.