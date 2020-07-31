We live in a historic area of travel. From the native trails to the Interstate System, we travel roads that were familiar to many people who have lived before us. When we reflect on our faith journey it is similar to the roads we travel. What began as a trail for a few became Zane Trace into the Northwest Territory in 1797. Faith journeys begin as the path that leads us into new territory. Zane Trace gave way to the National Road in 1811. When we join others in their faith journey we become connected as the National Road connected the young nation. The National Road became US 4O in 1926 to be the first coast to coast highway. We are called in a faith journey to take the "high way" of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. In 1956 the Interstate System began as a national defense transportation strategy. We need a defense system to guard our hearts during our faith journey.



The Apostle Paul says, "Now the way we live is based on the Spirit, not based on selfishness. The attitude that comes from selfishness leads to death, but the attitude that comes from the Spirit leads to life and peace." We are in a time that leading a selfish life not only leads to our own death but can lead to death for others. As people traveling the way of Jesus, we are to be an example to others of a Spirit-led life. We may lead others in a new path or join them on a well-traveled road. Regardless of our journey, the destination is the same. We are to please God in the way we live. "People who are self-centered aren’t able to please God."



As we travel the roads of life, may we always look for the signs along the way that give us the opportunity to serve God. May our detours bring us back to the way that leads to life eternal. We are always under construction to be the best we are called to be. Our hope is in Jesus.