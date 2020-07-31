JULY 31, 1959



Knobloch's Pastry Shop, 330 N. 8th Street, opens for business in building which formerly was occupied Stokley's Royal Blue.



JULY 31, 1969



John Swan, head basketball coach at Guernsey Central Catholic, resigns.



Donald W. Jones assumes new duties as superintendent of Guernsey County Schools.



JULY 31, 1979



Cindy Valentine is named Byesville Village Clerk.



JULY 31, 1989



Amy Layman, daughter of Steve and Joyce Layman, New Concord, attended the recent Spirit Cheerleading Association camp in Cambridge. Amy received four superior ribbons.



JULY 31, 1999



The City of Cambridge formally appointed its two newest police officers to fill the departmental vacancies left by the retirement of Lt. Robert McCoy and Det. Robert Edwards. Ptl. Roy J. Angler and Ptl. Steven E. Redrup are the newest members of the department.