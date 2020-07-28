HOLMES COUNTY



NASHVILLE — Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 4, state Route 514 will close for four days in order for ODOT crews to replace a culvert just north of Nashville. The closure will be located between state Route 39 and Township Road 503.



All work is weather permitting; completion date is Aug. 7.



Detour will be state Route 39 east to state Route 754 and north back to state Route 514 and reverse. Completion date: Friday, Aug. 10.



WAYNE COUNTY



WOOSTER — Pavement on Burbank Road, Portage Road, Melrose Drive and Milltown Road will be microsurfaced. Traffic will be maintained as much as possible but delays should be expected.

