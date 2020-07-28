RAVENNA — With the completion of a railroad transloading facility, Chestnut Commerce Center has taken a step forward in realizing its potential as an industrial hub in Portage County.

After purchasing from a stretch of about 7.22 miles of rail between Kent and Ravenna from Portage County, ABC Railway partnered with Chestnut Commerce Rail to extend rail to the fledgling industrial center being developed by Ray Harner, owner of Chestnut Commerce Rail.

Chestnut Commerce Rail is located at the former GE plant on North Chestnut Street.

“We can accommodate 22 rail cars to bringing product into Portage County, and all the businesses can use that,” said Harner.

Harner said the transloading facility, which includes a new stub of railway, a yard for unloading, scales, and an access road, covers about 4 acres, leaving about 30 acres for future industrial development off North Chestnut Street just south of Route 14 in Ravenna.

Just a little work is left before the transloading facility will open, said Harner.

“We’re very, very close,” said Harner last week. “We’re waiting for some electronics having to do with the scale.”

The facility would be used to transfer goods from rail cars to trucks for local distribution.

“The efficiency, geographical location and economic development opportunities of this transloading facility provide an advantage and benefit to area businesses,” added Harner, noting that one rail car can hold four truck loads of material and deliver it faster.

Ravenna Mayor Frank Seman said the transloading facility has the potential to develop new business in the industrial park.

“I think it’s something that will start out and probably grow to the point that we’ll probably have to add additional spurs to park railcars on,” he predicted. “It’s an important piece of the development of the industrial park Mr. Harner has put together there.”

Neighborhood Development Services helped the city acquire a $300,000 Urban Development Action grant, which helped Harner pay for the project.

“There have definitely been people who have been inquiring about this for their own businesses, said Erica Sadaj, director of marketing and public relations for NDS.

NDS Executive Director Stacy Brown predicted the benefits of the transloading facility will be felt in Ravenna and around the region.

“This facility will have a long-term impact on both the city of Ravenna and Portage County,” she said. “The project is extremely vital to the local economy and will generate significant development and job creation for surrounding businesses and our community.”

Nate Walden, rail program manager for EnviroServe which will oversee operations at the transloading facility, said it’s not clear yet what goods will be transloaded at the facility.

“It depends on what customers sign up and what their commodities are,” said Walden, adding typical items could range from sand to lumber to chemicals or petroleum.

Working to recruit companies to use the rail spur or develop new facilities at Chestnut Commerce Center are Portage Development Board President Brad Ehrhart and Ravenna Economic Development Director Dennis West.

“We are working to identify potential users of of the Chestnut Commerce Rail as part of our ongoing, county-wide business retention and expansion visit,” said Ehrhart.

Speaking last week, West said he’s taken three businesses on tours of the facility already.

“There’s a lot of interest in northeast Ohio for distribution and warehouse business,” he said. “Online retail business is skyrocketing right now, and there’s an estimated need for 330 million square feet of space … Ravenna is trying to get in on the forefront of this, saying we have land available, and it’s great land.”

And now, it’s “great land” with convenient rail access.

