LOUDONVILLE — In less than two minutes the phone rang three times. The callers asked one thing or another about the tourism activities in the Mohican area, with Miranda Burrell skillfully fielding the questions in her position as tourism administrator for the Mohican-Loudonville Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.



"Interestingly, this summer about 70 percent of our calls are from people wondering about where to launch their canoe, kayak, tube or raft into the Mohican River, and where they can leave another vehicle for pickup. But we get lots of other calls as well, about places to stay, places to canoe and what other activities are in the area," Burrell said.



Burrell is working in a new position at the CVB, as an administrator rather than the old position of director.



"Basically, the title change means that I have less authority than my predecessors," she said. "But I am still plenty busy, fielding all the phone calls, sending out information on area attractions and working on publications and other special projects to help promote tourism, recreation and businesses in general in the Mohican area. I love the work. I grew up in Danville, and have always been familiar with the tourist attractions in the Mohican Area. It’s exciting to work with them."



The CVB is funded by a bed tax paid by people who stay at lodgings in the southern part of Ashland County, including Mohican Lodge, Landoll’s Mohican Castle, the Little Brown Inn, Blackfork Marken Inn, Mohican State Park cabins and several AirBnBs in the area.



"From what I have been hearing, we are having an exceptionally busy summer this year," Burrell said. "Canoe liveries report that canoers sometimes arrive at the liveries a half hour or so before they open so they can get on the river.



"And the rest of the tourism business is busy too," she added. "If you want to stay on weekends at area campgrounds, you have to book several weeks in advance, and our major lodgings, the Mohican Lodge and Landoll’s Castle, are fully booked except for a few week-night openings well into September."



In her position as tourism administrator, Burrell reports to the eight-member CVB Board of Directors. Board members are Patty Shannon of Mohican Adventures, president; Chris Tuttle of Amish Oak Furniture, vice president; Mark Smith of the Wolf Creek/Pine Run Grist Mill, treasurer; Laura Weirick of the Mohican Lodge; Chad Marsh of the Ugly Bunny Winery; Josh Gardner of Mohican State Park; Curt Young, Loudonville Village administrator; and Lori Byers of Prime Cut Salon.



Fielding phone calls isn’t the primary part of Burrell’s work. She is the hands-on person in leading advertising sales efforts for the Mohican Country Magazine, and other publications.



She will be working on increasing the wine and brew trail, this year, to include more of our businesses in the five-county area. "That kind of attraction is what interests a lot of our visitors today," she said.



Burrell said that in the past businesses paid a membership fee to participate in the CVB, but this year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, that fee has been waived.



"We work for all Mohican area businesses, but we focus on the tourism industry," she said.



Burrell started in her position last December. Her work with the CVB is far different than past jobs she has held. She worked for five years as a farm hand at Malabar Farm State Park, then was a research technician at OARDC and at Charles River Laboratories in Ashland. The mother of three children, ages 9, 3 and 2, she left Charles River to take care of the children. She returned to Malabar in 2017 part time and began helping organize events and operating the social media accounts. She soon realized that she really enjoyed doing that. She and husband Tim and the children live in Mansfield.



Her interest in the CVB job was encouraged by her mother, Laura Weirick, who is a CVB board member, past CVB director, as well as the general manager at the Mohican Lodge.



The CVB office is located on North Union Street (Ohio 60) just south of the University Hospitals Kettering facility.