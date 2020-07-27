Monday

Jul 27, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Noble County

911/Sheriff

Tuesday, July 21

10 a.m., chest pains, Monroe Street, Sarahsville; United Ambulance.

8:59 p.m., reckless driver, Interstate 77; State Highway Patrol.

2:09 a.m., suspicious activity, Kirkbride Hill Road.

Monday, July 20

11:25 p.m., possible impaired driver, Interstate 77.

10:43 p.m., traffic stop, Marietta Road.

9:44 p.m., chest pains, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.

9:23 p.m., theft complaint, Belford Street, Caldwell.

9:14 p.m., investigation, Noble Avenue, Caldwell.

8:52 p.m., disorderly conduct, Cooper Road.

8:42 p.m., aggravated trespassing, Opossum Run Road.

6:28 p.m., chest pains at the prison, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.

5:39 p.m., medical transport; United Ambulance.

5:15 p.m., traffic stop, Fairground Road.

5:04 p.m., alarm activation at state building, Marietta Road.

4:28 p.m., injured person, Railroad Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.

3:45 p.m., safety check/emergency notification, Archer Road.

2:35 p.m., vehicle on fire, Kip Clark Road; Caldwell FD.

2:31 p.m., traffic stop, North Street, Caldwell.

10:58 a.m., lift assistance, Cumberland Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.

10:55 a.m., vehicle stolen, Fairground Road.

9:53 a.m., wanted person arrested, Zanesville.

8:01 a.m., theft complaint, Fredericksdale Road.

12:43 a.m., ill person, Curtis Ridge Road; United and Summerfield FD.

Sunday, July 19

9:22 p.m., road hazard, Frostyville Road.

8:39 p.m., smoke or odor, Frostyville Road.

8:34 p.m., road hazard, Ashton Hill Road.

8:29 p.m., animal complaint, Marietta Road.

6:37 p.m., alarm activation, Whiskey Run Road.

6:15 p.m., illegal dumping, Don Wiley Road.

4:30 p.m., investigation, Chapel Drive, Caldwell.

12:50 p.m., ill person, Belford Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.

9:35 a.m., injured person, Woodsfield Road; United Ambulance.

8:58 a.m., ill person, Marietta Road; United and Belle Valley FD.

3:24 a.m., medical transport; United Ambulance.

1:23 a.m., suspicious vehicle, I-77; highway patrol.

12:11 a.m., fireworks complaint, Jefferson Drive, Caldwell.

Saturday, July 18

11:40 p.m., auto accident, Sherbourne Road; United and deputies.

11:09 p.m., animal complaint, Wolf Run Drive.

9:52 p.m., fireworks complaint, North Street, Caldwell.

8:53 p.m., neighbor dispute, Frostyville Road.

8:28 p.m., neighbor dispute, Harl Weiller Road.

8:04 p.m., alarm activation, Yoker Valley Road.

7:41 p.m., warrant arrest, North Street, Caldwell.

7:16 p.m., ill person at the prison, McConnelsville Road; United  Ambulance.

6:41 p.m., 911 hang-up call, Pine Lake Road.

6:09 p.m., safety check/emergency notification, Fairground Road.

4:47 p.m., ill diabetic person, Rich Valley Road; United Ambulance.

11:06 a.m., injured person, Olive Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.

10:42 a.m., hit-skip accident, Lashley Road.

2:13 a.m., suspicious activity, Interstate 77; United and deputies.

12:55 a.m., difficulty breathing, Dale Lothers Road; United and deputies.

Friday, July 17

10:34 p.m., safety check/emergency notification, McConnelsville Road.

10:32 p.m., safety check/emergency notification, Plum Street, Summerfield.

10:18 p.m., difficulty breathing, Forest Grove Ridge Road; United Ambulance.

10:13 p.m., suspicious vehicle, I-77; highway patrol.

8:49 p.m., domestic dispute, Fish Road.

8:40 p.m., suspicious vehicle, Pipa Road.

8 p.m., fire alarm, Main Street, Caldwell.

6:43 p.m., animal complaint, Marietta Road.

6:37 p.m., vehicle stolen, Cliff Road.

6:28 p.m., auto accident, Marietta Road; United, Belle Valley FD and deputies.

6:06 p.m., auto accident, Woodsfield Road. No injuries reported.

5:56 p.m., investigation, Sunset Drive, Caldwell.

5:53 p.m., medical transport; United Ambulance.

4:36 p.m., suspicious activity, McConnelsville Road.

1:52 p.m., injured person, Maple View Circle, Caldwell; United Ambulance.

11:41 a.m., hit-skip/private property accident, Low Gap Road.

11:16 a.m., warrant arrest, Noble County line.

10:43 a.m., criminal trespassing, Dudley Cemetery Lane.

8:36 a.m., ill person, Curtis Ridge Road; United and Summerfield FD.

8:25 a.m., suspicious activity, Spruce Street, Caldwell.

7:50 a.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.

3:44 a.m., ill person, Summit Court, Caldwell; United Ambulance.

2:01 a.m., injured person, Outpost Road; United and deputies.

12:57 a.m., underage consumption or possession, Old State Route 21.

Thursday, July 16

10:11 p.m., alarm activation, Low Gap Road.

9:51 p.m., suspicious person at a business, Seneca Lake Road.

9:35 p.m., animal complaint, Sarahsville Road.

4:50 p.m., investigation, North Street, Caldwell.

3:35 p.m., suspicious activity, Fairground Road.

3:26 p.m., suspicious activity, Summit Avenue, Caldwell.

12:54 p.m., attempt to locate, Seneca Lake Road.

12:41 p.m., investigation, Walnut Street, Caldwell.

12:24 p.m., auto accident, Main Street, Caldwell. No injuries reported.

12:20 p.m., investigation, Marietta Road.

10:44 a.m., ill person, Fairground Road; United and deputies.

10:42 a.m., bank escort, Olive Street, Caldwell.

9:31 a.m., chest pains, Soggy Run Road; Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office.

7:57 a.m., possible stroke, Bass Lane; United Ambulance.

2:12 a.m., difficulty breathing, Sanford Lane, Caldwell; United Ambulance.

Wednesday, July 15

8:33 p.m., alarm activation, Yoker Valley Road; Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office.

7:49 p.m., ill person at the prison, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.

7:21 p.m., ill person, Rayner Road; United Ambulance.

5:17 p.m., unresponsive person, Fairground Street, Caldwell; United and deputies.

5:13 p.m., suspicious vehicle, I-77; highway patrol.

4:37 p.m., auto accident, Frostyville Road; United, Belle Valley FD and deputies.

4:18 p.m., breaking and entering, McConnelsville Road; United and deputies.

3:16 p.m., chest pains, Reservoir Road; United Ambulance.

1:49 p.m., investigation at a business, Monroe Street, Sarahsville.

12:21 p.m., investigation, Seneca Lake Road.

11:20 a.m., suspicious activity, Main Street, Sarahsville.

11:13 a.m., abandoned vehicle, Brown Road.

10:49 a.m., assisted other agency, S. Main Street, Summerfield.

8:11 a.m., disabled vehicle, I-77; highway patrol.

5:46 a.m., auto accident, Interstate 77; United, Caldwell and Belle Valley FDs and deputies.

4:57 a.m., vehicle on fire, Interstate 77; Belle Valley FD.

1:51 p.m., investigation, Brown Road.

12:13 a.m., mental health emergency, Olive Street, Caldwell; United and deputies.

Tuesday, July 14

11:39 p.m., criminal damaging, Olive Street, Caldwell.

11:15 p.m., safety check/emergency notification, Bridge Street, Caldwell.

10:26 p.m., reckless driver, Mt. Zion Road.

9:19 p.m., animal complaint, Fry Road.

5:21 p.m., safety check/emergency notification, Lew Martin Road.

5:15 p.m., safety check/emergency notification, Sunset Road.

2:49 p.m., vandalism, Stottsberry Road.

2:14 p.m., criminal mischief, Cumberland Street, Caldwell.

12:25 p.m., suspicious activity, Liberty Street, Belle Valley.

12:01 p.m., telephone harassment, Crooked Tree Road.

11:23 a.m., illegal dumping, Club House Drive, Quaker City.