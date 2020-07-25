"Do you have your mask on?" I was with a group of clergy sitting in on a video call with a mental health professional when she posed this question. I was confused. I am absolutely of the opinion that it is our moral imperative to wear masks to protect others during the pandemic but...we were on a video call?!



She asked again, "Do you have your mask on?" Pregnant pause.



"You know when you get on a plane, the flight attendants always give that little safety speech before liftoff?," she explained. "They tell you to buckle your seat belt and make sure the tray is in an upright locked position. But, most importantly, they tell you that, if the oxygen masks drop, make sure you put yours on first before helping other passengers!"



Ah! Now I got it. "Do you have your mask on?" was another way of asking whether or not we were taking care of ourselves--physically, emotionally, and spiritually — as we try to take care of others. An important question for all of us as we navigate this difficult season.



I am comforted that this was important for Jesus, too. We may think of Jesus as a superhero who always had the wherewithal to provide every healing, teaching, serving, encouraging task that was needed. Yet, on multiple occasions in the Gospels, we see Jesus retreating into the mountains for solitude and prayer. Jesus also looked out for the welfare of his followers, often inviting his disciples to put their masks on and get some rest. Mark 6:31 tells us that, "Because so many people were coming and going that they did not even have a chance to eat, Jesus said to his disciples, ‘Come with me by yourselves to a quiet place and get some rest.’



He and they needed to retreat a bit from all the chaos. Do you?



The pressures of this pandemic are far reaching. Every day, our minds are busy calculating risks that we are willing or not willing to make. We worry about the health and well-being of those we love. Parents are wondering how their school and community will provide a safe pathway back to the classroom for their kids. We are all bombarded daily with the tumult of an election year amidst multiple economic, political, racial, and health crises! All this can be overwhelming!



We owe it to ourselves and to those we love to find a way to get our mask on. For some of us that might look like retreating into the mountains to pray. For others it might mean consuming less news and social media. Some of us might need to set up that counseling appointment Others might need a "physical distance" walk with a friend.



Consider this your invitation to discover how you need to recharge so you can again feel grounded and whole. Fellow traveler on this difficult journey...do you have your mask on?



Rev. Chad Delaney is an ordained minister in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and is in his eleventh year as senior minister of Mantua Center Christian Church. He is on Twitter @chadbdelaney.