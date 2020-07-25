As of Friday, it’s not clear if the U.S. government will pass any further legislation to help Americans out of work pay their bills.



Yet many Ohioans have struggled with getting through to the unemployment system or getting benefits. All Americans are facing the end of the extra $600 per week unemployment that was part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act passed by Congress.



And while the unemployment rate in Ohio has dropped from a high in April of 17.6% to 10.9% in June, the unemployment rate is still more than twice as high as it was during the same period in 2019, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.



The $600 in additional unemployment benefits is set to go away on Saturday, meaning a significant dip to incomes already cut back by unemployment.



"It’s obviously going to be a big blow for families," said Michelle Wrona Fox, an attorney with Community Legal Aid. "It could mean their rent or other bills."



Kalia Johnson, a community organizer with the Ohio Organizing Collaborative, who currently is organizing around unemployment, said the Ohio unemployment system website is difficult to navigate and there are so many exceptions to unemployment that some people are unable to access the money.



"The other thing is, people just feel very unheard," Johnson said. "Several folks have just said they are screaming into the vacuum."



Wrona Fox has worked to get people on unemployment for the last 20 years, she said. She said the last two years have seen drops in the number of people coming to Community Legal Aid for help specifically with unemployment, as the unemployment rate itself dropped.



She said she knew the number of people the agency would need to help would rise dramatically once the pandemic started and businesses began to close. They were able to quickly shift to meet the demand, she said.



Johnson said she has been creating Zoom drop-in clinics where law students can help folks navigate the unemployment system. The clinics have attorneys on-call if it turns out there is a legal question, since the law students are not allowed to give legal advice. Johnson said people can access that link through their Facebook group, Rebuild Unemployment Ohio, or at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUuduqgqj4oH9Z_z2EjO8GsB6ng2z_tvuae.



They do not currently have options to dial into the Zoom meeting without an internet connection, though Johnson said people could text MOVEMENT to 474747 and be connected to her.



Community Legal Aid can help people navigate unemployment, but Wrona Fox said most of what she does is help people file appeals or figure out why they may be denied. People who are not eligible for the state unemployment have to have a claim closed out if they applied through the state before they can apply for the federal unemployment that’s part of the CARES Act, she added, so sometimes that can be the issue they fix.



Wrona Fox said many people on unemployment are getting at most $480 per week with maybe some additional money with dependents, but that’s not a lot of money. Some, she said, are struggling to make ends meet on about $800 per month, when their rent may be $500.



"If they’ve been denied benefits, we advise them to appeal right away and then call us because they only have that 21-day appeal period, and if they miss it it’s very strict and hard to pursue their claim," Wrona Fox said.



If you are in financial difficulties due to a lost job or cut hours, contact United Way of Portage County’s 211 service to see if you can get help from a local social service agency. While unemployment benefits have been slow to kick in, getting help from a local food pantry or help paying for the rent from a local agency is possible. There is also help for utility payments and water payments. For information, contact the Community Action Council of Portage County by calling 1-877-298-4307 or 330-297-1456, option 1.



Contact Community Legal Aid on its website, https://www.communitylegalaid.org/ or call 1-800-998-9454.



Contact reporter Eileen McClory at emcclory@recordpub.com or @Eileen_McClory.