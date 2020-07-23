We’re heading into that deep part of summer when days are filled with flip flops, sun, and a cold drink. Shake things up by getting out on the town. I’ll be highlighting attractions, activities, and festivals right here on a weekly basis. From local music and shows to options for those of you who don’t mind traveling a bit, there’s something for everyone. Be sure to double-check all activities, as cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic can still occur. At the time of writing, all events listed have not been canceled. Virtual activities and events listed are for the week of July 26-Aug. 1.



July 27



New Concord Farmers Market. New Concord Elementary hosts a weekly Farmers Market every Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. Grab fruits and vegetables from local sellers, as well as handmade arts and crafts. New Concord Elementary School, 4 Stormont St., New Concord.



July 28



Deerassic Junior Day Camp #2. Missed your chance at the Junior Day Camp by Deerassic? Fear not! This three-day, drop off - pick up camp is for ages 9-11 and is their ‘Back to School’ edition. The camp is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Space is limited to the first 27 registrants. Activities include a variety of fun and educational opportunities. Just a few of the things to do include canoeing, disc golf, a giant slip and slide, nature exploring a lot more. Tickets for the three-day camp are $50 per child and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com. Cost includes lunch and snacks. Deerassic Education Center, 14250 Cadiz Road, Cambridge.



July 29



Dave Joseph. Musician Dave Joseph will be bringing his talent to Urban Comforts in Zanesville. Combining vocals and piano, you’ll be belting out your favorite Broadway, swing, and jazz hits the whole evening. The show is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. For more information, call 740-453-2227. Urban Comforts, 32 N. 3rd St., Zanesville



July 31



The Midwest Comedy Tour. Head over to the Salt Fork Lodge and Conference Center for an evening of stand-up comedy. The hour and a half show has four comedians scheduled to perform. Doors open at 6 p.m., and a cash bar will be available. The show is scheduled to run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and is running July 31 and Aug. 1. The Timbers restaurant will also be open before the show starts. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased by calling 740-435-9000. Tickets can be picked up at the lodge front desk. Salt Fork Lodge and Conference Center, 14755 Cadiz Road, Cambridge.



Heart and Pine. Stick around after the comedy show or head up for a late evening escape. Salt Fork Lodge and Conference Center is hosting Heart and Pine after the Lodge’s comedy show. This folksy, Americana group is an Ohio favorite. No cover charge. The show is scheduled from 9 to 11 p.m. Salt Fork Lodge and Conference Center, 14755 Cadiz Road, Cambridge.



Virtual Event Food Preservation — Salsa. The gardens are starting to produce those wonderful summer vegetables and the farmers market stands are starting to fill up. Use those ingredients to make and preserve your own salsa. The OSU Extension Office in Coshocton is hosting a virtual preservation class on July 28th. Learn the ins and outs of making that summer salsa last all year long. The presentation is scheduled from 4 to 5 p.m. Registration is required and can be found at https://coshocton.osu.edu/program-areas/family-and-consumer-sciences/food-preservat ion.



Interested in having your event listed or know about something you’d like us to share? Email us at: whatsthebuzzdailyjeff@gmail.com at least two weeks in advance of the event.