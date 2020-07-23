Weather



Thursday: Scattered thunderstorms, some storms may contain strong winds. High of 81, low of 64.



Friday: Partly cloudy. High of 85, low of 62.



Freeport chicken barbecue



On Saturday, July 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. (or until sold out), visit The Freeport Fire Dept., located at 119 E. Main St. Freeport, and purchase a chicken dinner to support the fire department. The menu includes half a chicken, noodles, baked beans, and a dinner roll.



Junior golf tournament



The Crystal Springs Junior Golf Tournament will take place Thursday, July 30, beginning at 8 a.m., at Crystal Springs Golf Club, located at 745 Hopewell Rd., Hopewell.



The tournament is 18 Holes for ages 16 to 18, boys (blue tee); ages 13 to 18, girls (red tee); ages 13 to 15, boys (white tee). And 9 Holes for ages 9 to 12, boys and girls (red tee).



Entry Fee is $25 for ages 13 to 18 (includes 18 holes, food, and drink); $20 for ages 9 to 12 (includes 9 holes, food, and drink)



To enter, email to crystalspringsgolf@hotmail.com with the subject Junior Tournament and provide name, age, gender, email, cell phone, and school. Or call Crystal Springs 740-787-1114 and ask for Jocele.



Entry Deadline will be July 25. Tee times will be emailed out the day prior to the tournament



Meeting notice



The next Mid-East Career and Technology Centers Board of Education meeting will be Monday, August 17, at 6:30 p.m., in the Commons at the Zanesville Campus, 400 Richards Rd, Zanesville. This is a change from what was approved at the Organizational meeting in January.



Southgate bridge closure!



The Ohio Department Of Transportation has reported that the Route 209-Southgate Parkway bridge, just south of Turner Ave., will be closed effective Monday, July 27 for repairs. ODOT states that the reopening of the bridge will be Monday, Aug. 10.



Thought of the day



Be content with such things as ye have.



Heb. 13:5