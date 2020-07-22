Editor:



Blessings to you and your family, staff, friends and all those you love and hold dear.



This is a sign I made and it hangs on my front door for all to see, all who pass by. I live on a side road, so it’s not viewed by many.



I am a lady of constant faith.



A gentleman at Wheeling Hospital told me in February (as I was there in his office on a doctor visit), he warned me of the virus coming, as his brother was also a doctor and had warned him. He is at high risk. He reminded me of my increased risk, as I am over 70. He was very kind and I appreciate his warning.



This sign has been on my door since Feb. 14. Sir, I’d like to share the message of Hope — and of our opportunity and Godly expectation of praying for everyone, and for every aspect of this terrible, deadly virus and the continued complications associated with it.



Stay safe. Stay Strong.



BJ Mellott



Beallsville