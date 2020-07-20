Ashland Pheasants Forever Chapter 442 awarded four scholarships at its July chapter meeting.



Scholarship Chairman, Ross Shriver (from left) presented a $1,000 scholarship to each recipient. Clay Schoen, Hillsdale, will be attending Findlay University majoring in Animal Science; Avery McFrederick, Ashland City, will be attending Bowling Green State University majoring in Integrated Mathematics; Avery Koleno, Mapleton, will be attending Marshall Hocking College majoring in Forestry and Jarrod Lifer, Hillsdale, will be attending The Ohio State University/ATI majoring in Power Equipment.



All four youths have been involved with Pheasants Forever activities throughout the years.