Electronic bikes are becoming increasingly popular. Many parents are having their children ask for one, but the parent’s memories of a bike are bikes that were kid-powered.



Maybe it’s time to look at what e-bikes are and if they are appropriate for your child.



E-bikes are bikes with a motor. They allow a person to go farther, and in some instances faster, than a standard bicycle.



Some people use them as an economical, and more environmentally friendly, way to get to work. Others use them to make short trips to shop or enjoy the countryside.



An e-bike has a motor that allows the rider to go up hilly terrain more easily or attain greater speed. They do not necessarily do away with pedaling. You still pedal, but with a little oomph of an assist.



As with most forms of transportation all e-bikes are not the same. The three main types are pedal-assist, throttle and speed pedal assist. A battery charge can last 25 to 70 miles. The variable depends on if you are going on a lot of hills, if your tires are properly inflated and if you are using the battery to go faster than just pedaling.



Pedal assist and throttle e-bikes go about 20 miles per hour and can be ridden anywhere regular bikes are ridden. Speed pedal assist e-bikes go about 28 miles per hour and can be ridden on roads and road bike lanes.



Motors differ in placement on the e-bike. Hub drive motors can be mounted on the front or rear hub. They are more economical and are best for leisure riding on flat terrain. Mid-drive motors are mounted between the pedals. They are more efficient, provide improved handling and performance and are good for hilly and off-road terrains.



Insurance for e-bikes varies from state to state. Your insurance agent will know the requirements in your area.



As when riding any bike, always wear reflective gear and a helmet (in Ohio those under 18 years old must wear a helmet). Obey all traffic signs and signals and use a bike bell, mirrors and lights to make sure others know you are near. Two additional items – check your battery before starting out and realize that e-bikes require braking sooner than traditional bikes.



In 2018 Ohio became the 11th state to enact an e-bike law. Ohio classifies electric bikes and motorized bicycles as mopeds. However, in order for a bike to be considered a moped in Ohio, it must meet the following criteria:



It must have 2 or 3 wheels that are at least 19 inches in diameter.



It must have pedals and a helper motor that can propel the vehicle.



The helper motor cannot exceed 50cc.



The helper motor cannot produce more than 1 brake horsepower.



The helper motor must be unable to propel the vehicle more than 20 mph on a flat surface.



If a bike exceeds the above requirements it is considered to be a motorcycle and a rider must abide by all motorcycle laws and regulations.



When should your child ride an e-bike? That depends on a lot of factors. Age and maturity, which is not necessarily the same thing, are factors. Coordination and balance are also factors. What will the e-bike be used for, transportation to school or work, or just for pleasure? Whatever the reason, it is up to your family to decide if an e-bike is for your child.



Mrs. Theil is a child advocate in Wayne and Holmes counties. She can be contacted at BeverlyVT@aol.com