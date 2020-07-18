As an annual reminder that summer is passing quickly, farmers across North Central Ohio have spent the past two weeks harvesting wheat and baling the stalks.



All this while keeping a watchful eye on the corn and soybean fields they hope will soon be sprinkled with rain.



Close to 95% of the region’s wheat fields are now bare, according to Jason Hartschuh, Ohio State University Extension agent for Crawford County.



"Overall it was an average yield with excellent quality," Hartschuh said.



Only about 10% of the farmland in Crawford and Richland counties is sown with wheat. Most of it is taken to mills in Bucyrus and Willard to be ground into flour.



"A lot of times they mill flour close to bakeries where they’re actually going to use it, because flour is a light, bulky product to ship around the country," ?Hartschuh said. "Most of our wheat is food-grade wheat."



Wheat that falls short of food grade is fed to animals.



"That’s a big difference in the three crops we grow around here," Hartschuh said as he explained that none of the region’s corn or soybeans are grown for human consumption. Most of the crops are fed to animals. A lot of the corn is turned into ethanol.



"One of the challenges with the food-grade corn is that it is more disease-susceptible," Hartschuh said. "Depending on the year, it can be difficult to grow it in our humid environment."



In fact, very few farmers in the Buckeye State grow food-grade corn or beans. Most of those crops are grown west, in Illinois, Iowa and even parts of Texas.



Farmers out west enjoy drier air throughout the growing season. To help ensure a steady amount of water reaches their crops, they build extensive, expensive irrigation systems.



"Then they have to pay to pump all that water," Hartschuh said. "Sometimes they have to buy the water."



Ohio farmers generally would never need such systems, but through the second week of July, the state is nearly three inches below its average rainfall mark. It’s a reality most people can see in their flowerbeds every evening.



"If you think about it, every time you go out and water your garden, the crop would like a drink as well," Hartschuh said.



Instead, fields must rely upon natural rainfall. The next good chance for a shower looks like Thursday, when the National Weather Service predicts a 50% chance across the region.



"That doesn’t really tell you how much you’re going to get," Hartschuh said. "Even when you have a good chance, it might not be very much rain."



Farmers know too well that one field could get an entire inch of rain while the neighbor’s land next door remains dry.



"The showers seem to be a little more sporadic this summer," Hartschuh said.



Through next week, the forecast calls for many highs in the 90s.



"Corn should be pollinating at that point," Hartschuh said. "That’s kind of a concern, because during pollination, if it’s too hot, you don’t get too good of pollination — you don’t get good ear fill."



Despite the hazards, the majority of the region’s fields look pretty healthy.



"There’s some good yield potential out there," Hartschuh said. "Probably not going to be a record year, but some of it does look decent."