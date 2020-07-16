Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.



— Tallmadge —



Breaking and entering



Items taken from garage: A man reported July 11 that someone stole a pressure washer, an LED floodlight, and tools totaling more than $1,200 in value from his unsecured detached garage in Newton Street’s 800 block during the previous couple days.



Theft



Coin machine stolen: The property manager of an apartment complex in North Avenue’s 100 block reported someone stole an approximately $1,000 coin machine containing about $500 in change from a laundry room during the late morning July 10.



Vehicle keys stolen from dealership: The owner of an automotive dealership in West Avenue’s 300 block reported July 10 that someone stole six vehicle keys from a board on his office wall. The owner said he believed an unidentified woman who had test driven a couple of vehicles the day before had taken the keys since at one point he found her snooping around his office. The owner said he did not get any information about the woman since she did not purchase a vehicle.



Suspicion



Bullet hole found in truck: An employee of an automotive dealership in West Avenue’s 400 block reported July 7 that it appeared someone fired a bullet into a 2020 model pickup truck’s front driver’s side quarter panel during the previous few days. Police said it appeared that after the bullet went through the quarter panel, it dropped to the ground.