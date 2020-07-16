100 YEARS AGO (1920)



— The 16th annual Sebring Camp Meeting was set to open its 10-day event at Quaker Hill with Dr. G.F. Oliver, president of the association, giving the opening sermon.



— The opening session of the conference on The Second Coming of Christ was being held at the Friends Church, located at South Park and Broadway with the Rev. A. Turkington, a Baptist from Van Wert, serving as leader.



75 YEARS AGO (1945)



— Sebring’s Pfc. Ross E. Housel, serving with the 37th Division in the South Pacific, was awarded a Bronze Star and a promotion to technician fifth grade.



— Sebring’s Pvt. John William Lindsay graduated from demolitions school, one of five specialist schools offered to parachutists, at Fort Benning, Georgia.



—Melvin K. Whiteleather, who began his career in journalism as the Damascus correspondent for The Alliance Review, was an Associated Press correspondent and member of the Philadelphia Evening Bulletin editorial staff who had been awarded the Annual Award for Meritorious Achievement in Journalism established by the Department of English at the University of Pennsylvania.



50 YEARS AGO (1970)



— Alliance’s K.C. Held, 20, was one of seven persons selected to participate in a month-long Civil Air Patrol International Air Cadet Exchange. A member of Alliance Squadron 305, Held was to spend four weeks in Portugal.



— Paul E. Burson, 65, Mount Union Post Office Station Superintendent, was retiring after 33 years of service.



— After a year’s stay in Bolivia as a Rotary exchange student, Lisa Montagno was back in her home in the 100 block of Vincent Boulevard. Montagno had lived in La Paz with a widow and her five daughters, attending Institute Americano and Bolivian Catholic University.



— Homer Orrville Loshbaugh, a 43-year-old Michigan truck driver, lost his life in a freak accident when his cab rig crashed through the guard rail into Berlin Reservoir on the Route 224 bridge, about a mile east of Deerfield. A blown tire was believed to be the cause of the accident.