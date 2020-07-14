COSHOCTON — Jesse Whinnery grew up with the hope of one day owning his own dairy farm. But that dream, he came to realize, "was definitely out of reach."



So he refocused his efforts. He became a dairy cattle nutritionist throughout Ohio. "I’m a dietitian for cows," he clarified, "trying to make quality milk."



As such, with his experience in the ag industry, Whinnery recently observed "agriculture in general has taken a massive hit" during the pandemic and "has shown us there’s a real issue getting food to the consumer.



"There were pictures of farms dumping milk," he said, providing an example. "That actually happened in Ohio. The farmers went to an ice cream plant and the problem was the ice cream plant ran out of containers to put the ice cream in. They couldn’t get the containers because they come from overseas and were held up in customs. So that causes the farms to have to dump milk because there’s nothing to put the product in to actually get it to market. That’s just one example."



Still, he added, "When all the restaurants closed, that really caused the ripple effect. Many farms were growing or producing something specifically for the restaurant markets and then all of a sudden that shut down. They’ve got nowhere to go with their products because it doesn’t meet FDA labeling standards to sell it to grocery stores. Once it’s packaged it can’t be repackaged.



"It’s been a nightmare," he summed, "for every sector of agriculture for the last several months."



Whinnery, 36, has called Coshocton County home for the past 10 years but he was born and raised in Belmont County. He graduated from St. Clairsville High School in 2002, then went to The OSU Agriculture Tech Institute in Wooster to receive an associate degree in horticulture. He transferred to OSU’s main campus to finish his bachelor’s degree.



"As a kid," he recalled, "I spent as much time as I could 'farming’ outside, playing in the woods, dreaming of spending my life building my dream farm. Agriculture is a multi-generational part of my family."



Whinnery began his career as a dairy nutrition professional in 2008 and over the years, he said, "I’ve had great satisfaction helping Ohio dairy producers gain success and efficiency in their operations."



More recently, he also serves on the board of The Ohio Farm Bureau Federation, specifically in Coshocton, Knox, Licking and Holmes counties. "I’ve always been interested in politics," he noted, "and this was a perfect opportunity to dip my toe in the political waters."



He’s currently serving his first term as District 12 State Trustee on the board of OFBF.



"Jesse brings a fresh perspective to the state board," said Kayla Jones, the local organization director for OFBF. "His job takes him throughout our four counties and beyond, giving him the opportunity to meet with members more frequently and see their issues firsthand, especially in the dairy industry."



"I’m really happy with what I do," Whinnery concluded. "I enjoy it. There’s always a part of me that would still like to be milking cows for myself, but it’s just fine that I’m not."



For more information about the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation, log on www.ofbf.org.