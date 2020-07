Santino Bradley Garro was born May 4 to Nicholas and Chelcie Garro of Aurora.



He weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce at birth at University Hospitals Portage Medical Center.



He is welcomed by his sister, Vada Garro, age 2.



Maternal grandparents are George and Stacey Vadaj of Streetsboro.



Paternal grandparents are Mike and Tammy Garro of Fort Myers Beach, Fla. and Butch and Amber Mills of Ravenna.