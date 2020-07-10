AURORA
Albert F. Barner IV and Reva M. Barner to Arthur C. and Christine J. Shirley, 560 Oakmont Lane, $652,000
William S. and Lisa A. Swan to Adam and Becket Gibboney, 880 Brookfield Drive, $250,000
EDINBURG
Leo P. Basel to Ryan D. Buchanan, 6711 Booth Road, $184,900
KENT
Frank A. Bonina to Kyle A. and Hannah C. Matheny, 543 Bowman Drive, $154,000
Marc Kirby and Cassandra Pegg-Kirby to Dina Douglas, 407 High St., $78,000
MANTUA TOWNSHIP
Mary Lou Bernotas (trustees) to Kyle S. Howe, 2878 Mennonite Road, $194,500
RAVENNA TOWNSHIP
Christopher J. and Katie L. Royer to Jeffrey and Laurie Adams, 5445 Fairhill Drive, $170,000
RAVENNA
RPCT Properties LLC to Robert Laird Myers, 208 King St., $145,000
ROOTSTOWN
Arthur Nicholas and Marilyn E. Barbour to Jason A. Croasmun and Heather M. Weber, 2986 Sandy Lake Road, $165,900
STREETSBORO
Adam J. and Rachel L. Sullivan to Kyler and Jaritza Powell, 9741 Creekside Way, $240,000
Sustainable Construction Services LLC to David and Shurrell M. Stevens, 318 Opal Court, $398,570
Troy A. Holly J. Fox to James M. and Sheri L. Santora, 2551 Timber Ridge Trail, $339,900
SUFFIELD
Diana K. Bramlette (trustee) to Deron M. Boring and Constance M. Brannon, 1612 Sawyer St., $185,000
Robert D. and Bonnie K. Schaad to Timothy Hoagland and Kimberley Rohres, 91 Pontius St., $166,000
WINDHAM
Brian D. and Pamela R. Wilke to David A. Pauley, 9929 Green Drive, $85,000