Sagamore Hills residents David and Laurie Webber were awestruck by the kitten they found last weekend at their campsite.



There was more to this meow than meets the eye. It turned out to be a baby bobcat.



While camping Saturday at a private area spot in eastern Carroll County, Laurie Webber said, she and her husband were curious why their dogs were continuously barking outside.



The creature the couple found lurking underneath their Honda CRV was surprising.



"It was the cutest little thing and very soft," she said. "I thought it was a regular cat."



Webber, 76, said it took a butterfly net to capture the animal. She and her husband soon researched online and discovered it was a domestic cat.



"It wasn’t purring and had a very short tail," said Webber, adding that they fed the animal cat food and gave it some water to help it survive the weekend.



On Monday, the Webbers dropped the animal off to employees at the Stark County Park District’s Wildlife Conservation Center in Perry Township.



Park officials transferred the bobcat later Monday to Penitentiary Glenn Reservation in Kirtland for rehabilitation, a park official said, since Stark Parks doesn’t have the proper permits to hold those animals long term.



The Webbers were told by Stark Parks that the bobcat should have a healthy life, and be returned to the wild when it learns to hunt for food.



"We just want the little thing to survive," Webber said. "It’s nice to say we had a baby bobcat for a (couple of) days."