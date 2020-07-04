Testing for the coronavirus is more widely available now in Ohio, and many sites that offer testing ask patients to swab themselves for the virus. Is this method as effective as a healthcare professional performing the test?

Coronavirus testing is more widely available now in Ohio, and state officials are encouraging everyone to go out and get tested.

Many sites that offer testing, however, are asking patients to swab themselves for the virus, prompting some health care providers to question the effectiveness of self-testing for COVID-19.

Are self-tests for the coronavirus as effective as a health care professional performing the test? Experts say it depends.

Jeffrey Marable, chief clinical officer at PrimaryOne Health in Columbus, said patients who self-test for the coronavirus are just as likely to identify the virus as those who get a test by a health care provider.

When patients collect their own specimen, also called an anterior nares specimen, they insert a swab at least half an inch inside their own nostril and rotate it for 10 to 15 seconds, then repeat on the other side.

A nasopharyngeal swab is conducted by a health care professional. The swab is inserted about 6 inches into the nostril to collect specimen from the back of the nose and throat.

A self-administered nasal swab is similar to a nasopharyngeal swab in detecting the coronavirus, but Marable said the self-tests have some added advantages.

For one, the nasal swab is less invasive, and there’s less discomfort for the patient since the swab is shorter and doesn’t reach as far back in the nose.

"Most people couldn’t tolerate doing (a nasopharyngeal swab) themselves," Marable said.

Self-administered tests save personal protective equipment for health care workers, since physicians and nurses wouldn’t have to change gear in between tests.

The self-tests also allow patients to feel more comfortable getting a test done, especially in at-risk communities where the need for testing is high, Marable said.

"There’s a lot of fear, there’s a lot of reluctance, there’s a lot of skepticism, especially if someone is doing the test for them," he said. "Allowing them to do the test themselves will increase the amount of participation."

PrimaryOne Health, which operates multiple test sites in Franklin and Pickaway counties six days a week, offers both self-tests and tests collected by health care providers. At many of its drive-thru test centers, providers supervise patients as they collect their samples.

A recent study by the Stanford University School of Medicine found that the test results of people who swabbed themselves for COVID-19 saw results that were as accurate as samples collected by a health care professional.

Researchers taught 30 participants who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 how to do their own nasal swabs. The participants were asked to return to Stanford Health Care for drive-thru testing. At the visit, participants collected their own specimens by swabbing both nostrils. Then, a physician collected two additional samples using a nasal swab and a swab applied to the back of the throat and the tonsils.

When researchers tested and compared the self-collected specimens with those collected by a physician, 29 of the 30 participants had identical results — either positive or negative for the presence of the virus — across all three samples. In one case, the self-administered test showed the presence of the virus and the physician-collected test did not.

Still, some experts say there are concerns with allowing patients to test themselves.

"When you have patients self-administer a test, there is more room for error," said Joseph Gastaldo, medical director of infectious diseases at OhioHealth.

Gastaldo said it’s important to test individuals for COVID-19, and that while more testing is needed, there are still limits to the reagent supply. If people are going to test themselves for the virus, Gastaldo said patients need to be educated on how to do that.

"If we’re gonna out someone through a test, we want it to be a good, quality test. Otherwise, it’s wasting resources," he said.

All COVID-19 tests administered within OhioHealth, as well as Ohio State University and Mount Carmel’s hospital systems, are performed by health care providers.

Gastaldo said education on how to perform the tests, as well as supervision during the test, is necessary to get accurate results.

"Can patients get their own swabs? If they’re properly trained and ask questions," he said. "But how can you do that in a drive-thru? What if you don’t read the instructions they give you? What if English is your second language?"

Without good instruction and supervision, Gastaldo said patients could be comforted with a false-negative result and keep spreading the virus.

"It’s imperfect," Gastaldo said. "We need to do more testing, but we need to do a better job educating the people who are getting tested this way."

