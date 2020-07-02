The date was later than usual and the setting was different than usual, but the ceremony was very familiar. The New London High School Class of 2020 graduated Sunday afternoon with all the "Pomp and Circumstance" of classes who preceded them.



Taking place in the high school parking lot, the ceremony was attended by graduates, family and friends in cars and folding chairs.



Class president Carson Coey said although this graduation and the experiences his class have had might not "normal," the class would be remembered for persevering through unusual times.



Salutatorian Curtis Joppeck referred to the virus as, "just another obstacle that we will overcome" and added, "We will make this work."



Co-Valedictorian Todd Raymond said the class showed strength, persistence and resilience, all characteristics that will help members, "go on to achieve great things."



Co-Valedictorian Erin Conrad described the past year as "bananas," and added, "heading into the big, scary thing that is life, we are well-equipped with equal parts grit and gentleness."



Following the speeches, each grad was driven to the stage, exited the car and walked up the steps and across the stage to receive the diploma that represented the completion of years of hard work and many memories.



Class vice president Kaleigh Logan gave the invocation and the benediction.



Those graduating with honors, as a distinguished scholar, or as a member of the National Honor Society, or a combination, were Jacob Allen, Kotiana Barber, Catherine Blazer, Madison Brickman, Todd Byrd, Erin Conrad, Alexia Duggar, Natalie Ferguson, Morgan Gomez, Madeline Iarussi, Curtis Joppeck, Mitchell Joppeck, Nicholas Joppeck, Abigail Marett, Elizabeth Peyton, Isaac Popa, Amy Porter, Isabel Rivera, Savannah Shaver, Alexander Shay, Kaylin Williams, Peyton Wilson and Joscelyn Wittmer.