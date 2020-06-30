LET'S REMINISCE



JUNE 30, 1960



Strama Bakery opens at 920 Wheeling Ave. The operator is Victor Strama.



JUNE 30, 1970



The Reds' new Riverfront Stadium opens in Cincinnati.



JUNE 30, 1980



The May unemployment rate in Guernsey County was 10 percent, OBES reports. Of the county's labor force of 18,158, a total of 16,335 were working and 1,823 were jobless.



JUNE 30, 1990



Ohio motorists will find gasoline prices slightly higher than Memorial Day but substantially lower then this time last year. The average price for a gallon of gas in Ohio is $1.154, according to AAA Ohio Auto Club.



JUNE 30, 2000



Lauren Windows, a division of Lauren Architectural Products Inc., has named Ken Mast as the new general manager and Daniel C. Keller, vice president of sales and marketing.