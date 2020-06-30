Highlights from the June 29 meeting:
• Approved tuition reimbursement for Jamie Wenger and Heather Zuniga.
• Accepting the following resignations: Ashley Miklas, elementary guidance counselor; and Matthew Morena, bus driver.
• Hired Devin Kandel as summer office help at $10 per hour on an as needed basis.
• Hired Tara Tucci as a temporary custodian at $10 per hour on an as needed basis.
• Approved the following supplemental contracts: Tim Babiczuk and Stephanie McNutt, LPDC; Julie Fairless, show choir.
• Approved Connie Guist as a classified substitute.
• Paid bills totaling $613,777.86.