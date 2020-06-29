License Bureau, Title Office to close



WOOSTER — The Wooster License Bureau and The Wayne County Title Office will be closed Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.



County Line Museum reopening



SHREVE — County Line Historical Society Museum, 281 N. Market St., Shreve (state Route 226), open houses will resume July 11.



They will be held the second Saturday of each month, noon-3 p.m. Parking is available at Shreve Auto Repair, Farmers National Bank and downtown parking lots. Handicap parking is at rear of museum, entering alley off East Robinson Street. Adults $2 and children 12 and younger are free.



Water report available



MILLERSBURG — The village of Millersburg 2019 annual quality water report is available at www.millersburgohio.com/ccr.html or by calling 330-674-1886 to receive a copy in the mail. If you have questions regarding the report, call Nathan Troyer at 330-674-1886.



Personnel meeting planned



CRESTON — The village will hold a personnel meeting Monday, June 29, at 5 p.m. via conference call. Dial-in number is 978-990-5000, access code is 248604.