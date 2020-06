Troy and Melissa Lawhorn of Mansfield announce the birth of a son, Jacoby Baer Lawhorn, born June 19, 2020 at University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.



The baby weighed 6 lbs 8 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long.



He is a brother of Olivia, age 18 and Rudy, age 13. The grandparents are Barbara and Dennis Snelson and Roy Lawhorn of Mansfield and Belinda and John Fulton of Lexington and Scott and Vicki Baer of Mansfield.