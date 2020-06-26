Summertime is here! Read on for a list of summer maintenance tips to keep your home running smoothly all season long.



Clean your carpets



Summer is peak misery season for many allergy sufferers (you can thank ragweed, which covers a large portion of the U.S. by late in the season). Soft furnishings in your home — such as carpets, area rugs, and upholstery — trap allergens, making them prime culprits for summer sneezes.



Depending on the amount of traffic in each room, your carpets should be deep-cleaned every six to twelve months, according to carpet cleaning company Chem-Dry.



Fire up the grill



For food safety, give your grills a deep cleaning before inviting guests over.



If you have a gas grill, turn up the heat and leave it on for about an hour. Once it's cooled, give the unit a good scrubbing with a bristle-free brush or balled-up aluminum foil.



For charcoal grills, empty any remaining charcoal and use a brush to scrape off caked-on gunk. Then use a hot, soapy sponge to wipe it clean.



Clear the decks



A little maintenance on your deck can go a long way.



Sweep and scrub any porches, patios, and decks around your property. You can use a putty knife to clear out cracks, crevices, and spaces between boards. After apply a fresh layer of stain or sealer. Be sure to hammer down any nail heads that aren't flush with the deck surface.



Call in the pros: If you are unsure your deck is safe, it’s best to hire a licensed contractor. Prices vary, but the national average for a basic deck repair is around $1,500.



Clean windows and blinds



With spring's rains in the rearview mirror, it's time to give your windows a thorough cleaning. Don’t forget to tackle your blinds, which can harbor spores and allergens.



Grab a squeegee, a damp chamois, and a bucket of warm water with dish soap to tackle reachable windows yourself.



Call in the pros: The cost of a professional window scrub will vary depending on location and how many windows you want cleaned, but expect to spend roughly $150 to $300.



Deep-clean your fridge



Keep your fridge running smoothly all summer long by giving it a little TLC.



Use a coil brush or vacuum attachment to clean your refrigerator's condenser coils, which can be sneaky repositories of dirt, pet hair, and food remnants. Dirty coils could result in the refrigerator working harder to keep cool and needing an expensive repair in the future.



Then use a mild cleanser to wipe down your unit's interior surfaces and remove any caked-on debris.



Keep your lawn green



In many parts of the U.S., the summer months are driest and the lack of rain can turn your green lawn brown and full of weeds quickly.



Lay a 3-inch layer of mulch around trees and gardens to block weed growth and lock in moisture. When it comes to mowing your lawn, make sure not to cut it too short — higher grass helps crowd out weeds.



Help maintain your green grass by watering it with about an inch of water a week. Always water your grass in the morning if possible.



Call in the pros: A professional sprinkler installation can cut out some of the guesswork. Expect to spend $3,000 to $4,000 for installation on a quarter-acre lot.



Rich Cosgrove is president of the Stark County Association of REALTORS.