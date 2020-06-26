Years ago Russell Stauffer used to sell glads, dahlias and calla lilies out of a little cart or trailer he set up on Cleveland Road near today’s Burger King. Stauffer would sit along the road with his flowers displayed in buckets.



Many readers remembered the flower seller. One claimed "just about everybody in town bought flowers from him." Another said he had "the most beautiful glads in the county."



"I knew Mr. Stauffer through Valley College Grange when I was a teen," said Betsy Bower 11 years ago. "He was a tiny man, but he had a tremendous voice that reached some of the lowest, deepest octaves you could imagine. I was always amazed when he sang."



"He was my great-uncle," said Lucille Booth in 2009. "He farmed and my mother used to help him with a roadside fruit market that he had. He also sang in the choir at Central Christian Church."



"He lived," said one reader, "where Troutman Winery operates today."



Yet another reader remembered Stauffer "only charged a buck or two for the flowers and — in order to stay in good faith with my wife — every once in a while I’d stop and buy flowers from him. My wife thought I was fantastic ... but she never realized how cheap I was."



Eleven years ago, Linda Mowrer of West Salem wrote: "What a lasting impression that man made! Wouldn’t Mr. Stauffer be proud to know that he touched so many lives and made so many lasting memories by his simple acts?



"I am just very, very proud to live in a community where a man is long remembered for having made others a little happier with his homegrown flowers."



From catalogs to books



For many years the Spiegel Catalog Store was located at 205 W. Liberty St. By 1977, the space had become the Tin Cup restaurant. After the Tin Cup closed, it became home to the B&M nightclub, and by 1988, it held the China Royal restaurant. In 1994, Mai Li Frozen Foods occupied the space. Then in 1995, it became Wooster Book Co.



COW vs. OSU



While doing research several years ago, former College of Wooster student Andrew Fay discovered one of the most memorable moments in the college’s sports history was Wooster’s 1924 football game against Ohio State University Buckeyes. Although the game was played to a 7-7 tie, all of Wooster’s fans called the game their greatest victory in years. Fay said it was incredible a team from the Ohio Conference could even compete with a team from the Big Ten.



Horse country



In the early 1900s, Wayne County was the site of the largest horse auction east of the Mississippi River. In 1910, the county had 14,839 horses valued at $1,898,320.



In its heyday, Wayne County was home to three of the of the top eight Standardbred operations in Ohio — Gay Acres, Mairs Acres and Mitey Mystic Meadows — and the names of Wayne County horses were prominent on sports pages across the state.



FYI



When the second Wayne County Courthouse was torn down in 1877, old timbers from the cupola and bell tower were made into walking canes which sold for 30 cents each.



Thought you should know.



Columnist Ann Gasbarre can be reached at agasbarre@gmail.com or 330-345-6419.