The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the victims in a fatal crash that took place on Route 5 in Charlestown Township around 10 a.m. Tuesday.



Lt. Jeffery Greene of the OSHP’s Ravenna Post said Wednesday that Gene Frey, 53, of Sebring in Mahoning County, was killed in the crash and Tami Slabaugh, 49, of Kent was injured.



According to the patrol, a 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo was westbound on Route 5 near Rock Spring Road. The Monte Carlo was speeding and passing other cars also going westbound, according to officials, when it went off the north side of the road and hit a ditch. The vehicle overturned and ejected both adult occupants. Frey was pronounced dead at the scene and Slabaugh was taken to University Hospitals in Ravenna and later flown via medical helicopter to Akron City Hospital. The patrol said she was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. A Summa Health System spokesperson said Wednesday that Slabaugh was still a patient at the hospital, but information about her condition was unavailable.



Neither Frey nor Slabaugh were wearing a seat belt, the patrol said. Route 5 was closed and then reopened at 1:25 p.m.



Troopers said the high speeds were a factor in the crash and impairment has not been ruled out. Greene said the crash is still under investigation and an OSHP crash reconstruction team is attempting to determine the car’s speed.



Greene said three out of the four Portage County fatal crashes that have happened so far in 2020 have involved the occupants of the car not wearing a seatbelt and three out of four have involved high speed. Greene reminded citizens to wear a seatbelt while driving after the second fatal crash in four days related to not wearing a seat belt.



Charlestown, Rootstown and Ravenna City Fire Departments, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, Portage County Prosecutor’s Office, Portage County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Ohio Department of Transportation and Marlboro Towing assisted on scene.