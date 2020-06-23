CALDWELL — A Noble County Common Pleas Court Grand Jury recently returned indictments against 18 individuals including five secret indictments returned on June 17.



Those indicted by the grand jury will appear at a future date and time for arraignment hearings.



Individuals indicted by the grand jury included:



• Rick J. Blackburn, 45, Quaker City, single counts of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, a second-degree felony; using weapons while intoxicated, a first-degree misdemeanor; and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor.



• Kevin W. Brinkley, 35, Mercer, W.Va., two counts of trafficking in drugs, fourth-degree felonies, and single counts of possession of drugs-methamphetamine and possession of drugs-fentanyl, fifth-degree felonies.



• Richard J. Stout, 40, Spencer, W.Va., single counts of possession of drugs-methamphetamine, a second-degree felony; trafficking in drugs-methamphetamine, a second-degree felony; and possession of drugs-fentanyl, a fifth-degree felony.



• James T. Grafton, 58, Caldwell, on single counts of burglary, a second-degree felony; violating a protection order, a third-degree felony; and violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony.



• Larry K. Shepard, 27, Tiltonsville, single counts of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; possession of drugs-heroin, a fifth-degree felony; and possession of drugs-methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.



• Miranda Fordyce, 40, Tiltonsville, single counts of possession of drugs-heroin and possession of drugs-methamphetamine, fifth-degree felonies.



• Tyler A. Davis, 26, Caldwell, possession of drugs-methamphetamine, a third-degree felony.



• Robert L. Boylen III, 39, Caldwell, possession of drugs-methamphetamine, a third-degree felony.



• Briana L. Roberts, 40, Caldwell, violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony.



• Timothy J. Steed, 37, Belle Valley, possession of drugs-methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.



• Alicia Collins, 42, Mercer, W.Va., possession of drugs-methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.



• Thomas O. Davis Jr., 20, Cambridge, possession of drugs-methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.



• Zachary A. Johnson, 19, Parkersburg, W.Va., domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony, with a specification.



Charges contained in the five secret indictments included one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony; two counts of escape, third-degree felonies; single counts of failure to appear and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, fourth-degree felonies; two counts of possession of drugs-methamphetamine and one count of possession of drugs-fentanyl, fifth-degree felonies; and two counts of operating of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or a drug of abuse, first-degree misdemeanors.