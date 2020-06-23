



COLUMBUS — A new center at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center — Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute gives patients direct, expedited access to diagnostic testing for cancer.



The goal, says Chief Medical Officer David Cohn, MD, MBA, is to provide immediate community-wide patient access to cancer providers for anyone with a suspected cancer, especially in communities where access to healthcare is limited and has become even more challenging during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The James Cancer Diagnostic Center offers a platform for expert evaluation and access to the appropriate diagnostic testing so that a cancer diagnosis can be made in a timely and precise manner, in a low-risk environment. Center visits can be virtual or in-person based on the patient’s preference.



Launched on June 15, the Cancer Diagnostic Center is open daily and staffed by a team of advanced practice professionals and nurses who have expertise in oncology. The team is overseen by physicians with oncology experience and expertise. The center is available for both self- or physician-referral.



Center staff first identify and prioritize patient needs and concerns and then coordinate appropriate testing and evaluation on behalf of the patient at facilities within The James and the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. Follow-up care is also coordinated with a specialized, multidisciplinary team at The James if a cancer diagnosis is made.



"COVID-19 has limited and changed access to health care across the country and the world. Having timely access to providers is a very real concern. We want to ensure that anyone with a suspected cancer can get a timely, accurate diagnosis so potentially life-saving care is not delayed unnecessarily," says Cohn, who is also a gynecologic oncologist at the OSUCCC — James.



"Navigating a cancer diagnosis and treatment can be stressful enough during ‘normal’ times — adding the uncertainty and fear of the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to make it truly overwhelming. We want the community to know we are here to help, and patients should feel safe turning to us for testing and cancer care. That starts with being connected to the right experts and the right tests to get answers to guide treatment."



Call The James Line, 614-293-5066, to connect with the Cancer Diagnostic Center or schedule another appointment.