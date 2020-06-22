This is the third of a three-week series on the East Canton boys track and field team, highlighting its three straight state titles.



A third-place finish in the final event propelled the East Canton boys track and field team to the 2019 Division III state title, it’s third straight state championship.



Tied for first with Columbiana Crestview at 36 points and with one event remaining, the foursome of Natty Suntheimer, Kyeem Newell-Owens, Colt Hemphill and Demetrius Snellenberger secured six points with a third-place finish in the 4x400.



The Hornets stood atop the podium with 42 points, Crestview was next with 36, McDonald had 29, Wellsville had 28, and Mount Gilead had 26.



"I don’t know if this was the hardest one of the three state titles, but we had to nickel and dime it more than the other two," commented Head Coach Tom Loy. "Last year we just needed to show up and do what we had been doing all year. This year Cody Vacco’s injury took him out of the 300 hurdles, which cost us some points, we had to move around some relays, and we didn’t have it like we did when we moved relays around last year.



"It was the senior’s team and they brought it all together. Our 4x400 was tired, but ran great and got us the points we needed to win the outright title. Three in a row is amazing."



4x800



East Canton’s quest for a third straight state championship started in a big way thanks to Colt Hemphill, Kyeem Newell-Owens, Nick Martino and Demetrius Snellenberger.



The foursome took to the track on Friday morning at 9:45 a.m. in the finals of the 4x800, and they did not disappoint, claiming the state title with a time of 7:56.34.



The Hornets ran away from their competition, winning by nearly five seconds over second-place Liberty Center.



"I started off just like every other race where I get myself in position in the first 400 and expand off that in the next 400," noted Hemphill. "Luckily I didn’t have a whole lot of butting with anybody else. My goal was a 1:56 flattish, and I think I was right there.



"This is a good start to the meet for us, and hopefully will give us some momentum. Everybody did what we were suppose to do and we went out and got the win. Once Dee got the baton, I knew we were going to win."



"Colt had a pretty good lead for us, so my goal was to give our freshman, Nick, the lead, so he could stay in contention and give Dee a chance," noted Newell-Owens. "My first lap was slower than I wanted, but I came back with a faster lap. Running here and winning means so much to me. Last year it was taken away from me with an injury, and I wasn’t able to compete at state."



"It’s great being on a relay team with three experience runners," commented Martino. "I didn’t want to go out too fast my first lap and die out. I ended up running one of my fastest times. The atmosphere here is great."



"I knew our first three runners were going to put me in a position to win this race and they went out and did their jobs," stated Snellenberger. "Once I got the baton, it was like they put me here and I know what to do in order to win.



"Once I caught up and took the lead, it was just me and the finish. These 10 points are big for us."



Gavin Schoeneman



In just his second year competing in the high jump, junior Gavin Schoeneman showed no sign of nerves as he finished as the runner-up.



Schoeneman did not miss as he started the meet by clearing 6’, 6’2 and 6’4.



He missed his first attempt at 6’5, before clearing the height on his next try.



Only two jumpers remained - Schoeneman and Africentric’s Anthony Bowman.



Bowman cleared 6’6 on his first try, while Schoeneman needed two attempts to advance.



Bowman needed only one attempt to clear 6’7. Schoeneman missed on all three attempts at 6’7, bowing out in second place.



"My first three jumps were pretty routine," noted Schoeneman. "I felt good coming in. For my first time this has been great. I know I can go a lot higher than 6’6. I just have to keep working at it.



"I learned a lot from Josh (Conrad). The leadership Josh brought to the team was amazing. He taught me a lot about how to compete and a lot about track overall.



"I fell a little short of my goal, but I’m going to work hard in the offseason and do even better next year."



Bowman went on to clear 6’10 to claim the title.



Colt Hemphill



Hemphill ran the race of a lifetime, but came up just short of his goal of a state title.



The senior competed in the 800, finishing second with a time of 1:54.71.



Fairfield senior Brandtson Duffie held off Hemphill down the stretch, winning gold with a time of 1:53.77.



"I came through and tried to make sure I didn’t get boxed behind. That happened to me last year and I didn’t want to have that happened again," noted Hemphill. "I came through the first 400 two seconds faster than usual. I tried to hold onto the lead as long as I could. The last 50 or so meters I just didn’t have it. Maybe if I didn’t go out so fast I would have had some more of my legs down the stretch.



"I’m not too disappointed, but I was really hoping for the gold. This is the only 800 that I have lost this year."



Senior Kyeem Newell-Owens also competed in the 800, finishing 13th in 1:58.99.



Demetrius Snellenberger



Snellenberger followed up his runner-up finish at the state cross country championships in November by placing second in the 1600, turning in a time of 4:24.20.



Fort Loramie’s Jake Rethman won the title in 4:23.88.



"The first lap we all slowed down and waited for someone to go, and once someone did I just had to make my move and go with them," noted Snellenberger. "We picked it up in the second lap, and the third lap is when the race began. In the fourth lap we took off at the 300 mark and I was a little surprised. So I went with them and gave it my all.



"This is the best competition I have had all season. This group pushed me past my limits and past my comfort zone."



This is the second straight year the junior earned All-Ohio honors in an individual event. A year ago he placed sixth in the 3200.



4x400



In the final Division III running event of the weekend, East Canton’s 4x400 finished third with a time of 3:24.02.



Natty Suntheimer, Kyeem Newell-Owens, Colt Hemphill and Demetrius Snellenberger secured six points for the Hornets, breaking a tie with Columbiana Crestview.



"I started out as hard as I could for the first 150, made it to the 300 mark and started kicking it," commented Suntheimer. "Winning our third state title feels good."



"I just wanted to get our third leg the lead," stated Newell-Owens. "I kept us in contention to get up to first place and just let everybody else handle the rest."



"I was able to move us up down the home stretch two spots and get us in second and tried to get Dee close enough to first where he could get us the gold," noted Hemphill. "Unfortunately I didn’t get him close enough for us to win the race, but we were able to secure points, which got us the team title."



"It has been a long two days and I tried to keep second, but I felt a little tired down the stretch and fell to third," commented Snellenberger. "To win our third state title is a great feeling, and I want to win another one next year."



4x100



Michael Mareno, Cody Vacco, Jaron Molla and Wyatt Deutschman qualified to the finals with an eighth-place showing in the prelims with a time 44.16.



In the finals, the squad earned All-Ohio honors as it finished seventh in 43.94.



"I got out of the blocks good and ran a good leg, but it stings being in seventh place," noted Mareno.



"I’ve been pushing through a quad injury and started feeling it halfway through," stated Vacco. "This is our best time of the year."



"I felt good and was catching people," commented Molla. "I’m bummed this is my last race with the seniors. Seventh is better than last."



"I was battling through a hamstring injury and was able to finish seventh and get the team some points," noted Deutschman.



4x200



The 4x200 consisting of Suntheimer, Molla, Deutschman and Mareno failed to make it to the finals, placing 10th in the prelims with a time of 1:32.23.