Years before Carrie Nation became famous for her ax-wielding temperance mission, a group of Ashland women launched their own campaign against local saloons.



The movement against alcohol had been growing across the country, with women playing a large role. In January of 1853, a group convened to create the Ohio Women’s Temperance Society, the first such statewide society.



That same month in Ashland, Charles Steingraver was hanged for a murder he had committed while drunk the previous year. A group of Ashland women was inspired by these two events to meet at the Methodist church and establish an "indignation society."



On a Monday evening in March 1853, the Ashland city council voted down a proposed ordinance to prohibit the alcohol trade. The next evening, at 8 p.m. sharp, about 30 members of Ashland’s indignation society gathered.



Detailed accounts of the ladies’ activities were printed in the Ohio Organ of the Temperance Reform, a newspaper published in Cincinnati. Its banner declared "eternal hostility to the liquor traffic." Similar stories appeared in other newspapers of the time, but one detail they did not include was the name of any of the women involved.



The women marched out in double file. The first place they went was Anthony Jacobs’s grocery store. Anthony Jacobs had been born in Germany and according to the 1850 census, he and his wife lived at their store on Main Street in Ashland. Four other people also lived there, including a grocer named John Keller, and two men whose profession was listed as beer makers.



In addition to selling alcohol, Jacobs’ store also featured a bagatelle table. Bagatelle was a popular 19th century game, related to billiards, with just a hint of pinball.



Jacobs resisted the women’s demand that he cease selling alcohol, and instead pointed a musket at them. In the one exception to perfect anonymity in the press, the Mansfield Herald related that Mrs. Kellogg, described as "rather a small woman, but chock full of fire" held onto Jacobs while other women wrestled the gun out of his hands. They then splintered his bagatelle table and breached his liquor barrels with an axe.



The women, who were described as among the most respectable in the town, proceeded to several other places, including one saloon where they prayed on the steps.



The proprietors of several businesses decided that discretion was the better part of valor, and promised the women they would not sell booze any more. However, at one place, Mr. Slocum succeeded in barricading his door. He and his patrons held off the women with loaded weapons.



Another place they encountered resistance was "mother Younker’s horrible sink of iniquity." It was noted that "the old dame fought them with an iron poker." Despite resistance, they overpowered her and destroyed her alcohol, pulling the spigots out of her whiskey barrels.



In its accounts of the campaign, the temperance newspaper mentioned earlier stated that it did not condone mob violence. However, the writer could, in this case, "find an apology" for the Ashland women’s actions because the women had "a natural right to defend their children, and remove miseries."



This incident was merely the first salvo in a long dispute over alcohol in Ashland, which lasted well into the 20th century.



