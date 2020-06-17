The Barnesville Hutton Memorial Library is excited to announce the next step in the phased reopening plan, which started Monday, June 15.



Hours will be: Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Curbside service will still be available.



Things to know:



* Staff will be wearing masks, and for the safety of all; they encourage patrons to do so as well when visiting the library.



* They will be practicing social distancing and have installed plexiglass barriers at the circulation desk.



* Computers and seating have been adjusted to promote social distancing. Limited computers will be available for 1 hour time sessions for essential use that will require signing in at the Circulation Desk.



* All returned material will be quarantined for at least 72 hours before they are checked in and made available for the next patron. Please continue to use the Book Drops or the designated area near the Circulation Desk for all returns!



* High touch surfaces will be cleaned at more frequent intervals. Reduced hours will also allow for more thorough cleaning.



* Borrowing/Loaning materials from other libraries is still not available at this time.



* All programs and meeting rooms are suspended. Although it will look very different this year, we are working on the best way to provide a Summer Reading Program. (more updates to follow)



* Children 12 or younger need to be accompanied by an adult. In addition, all play/learning items have been put away in the children’s area.



* They are asking that you keep the time spent in the library minimal to allow access to everyone.