JUNE 16, 1960



Mrs. Mary Tomak is elected president of American Legion Post 116 Auxiliary.



JUNE 16, 1970



Gary Eubanks is named president of Byesville Alumni Association. Miss Carol Clayton is secretary.



JUNE 16, 1980



Record-low temperatures in Cambridge today, 39 degrees.



JUNE 16, 1990



Sharon Cassler, clerk of Cambridge City Council, was one of two municipal clerks in Ohio to receive educational scholarships from the International Institute of Municipal Clerks.



JUNE 16, 2000



Stephanie Ravak, daughter of Tom and Lolly Ravak, Byesville, has been selected as a finalist in the Pre-Teen Ohio Scholarship and Recognition Program.