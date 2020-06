Wild Things 4-H Club met by video June 7, 2020, with Twila Wright in charge of the meeting.



The club plans to take plants to Cambridge Place Nursing Home for a butterfly garden.



The members also discussed showing projects at the nursing home. They were informed there will be no state judging, only virtual judging.



They also showed their favorite stuffed animals.



The next meeting by video will be held at 4 p.m. June 28.



Submitted by Zoe Sevigny, news reporter.