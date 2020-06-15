Weather



Monday: Cloudy skies with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High of 75, low of 54.



Tuesday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms continue. High of 74, low of 59.



Meeting notice



The Cambridge City School Board of Education will conduct the June meeting on Tuesday, June 16, at 6:30 p.m., at the Garfield Administrative Center at 518 S. 8th St.



Lunches for seniors



The Guernsey County Senior Citizens Center is offering hot, nutritious Grab & Go Meals Monday-Friday, for pick-up from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For more information, call 740-439-5717. Meals will be served at the following locations:



• Guernsey County Senior Citizens Center, Inc., 1022 Carlisle Ave.



• Stop Nine Senior Center, 60330 Southgate Rd., Byesville



• Golden Sixties (Thursdays only)



• Cumberland United Methodist Church, 437 W. Main St., Cumberland



• Freeport Masonic Lodge, 22577 Cadiz Rd., Freeport



• Pleasant City United Methodist Church, 400 Main St., Pleasant City



• Robert T. Secrest Senior Center, 201 High St., Senecaville



Meeting notice



The Guernsey County Workforce Policy Board meeting will be Tuesday, June 16 via webinar. Email sue.thomas-sikora@jfs.ohio.gov for registration.



Road closure



• The Ohio Department of Transportation will close Cadiz Rd. (U.S. 22) between Wolfs Den Rd. and Batesville Rd. (Route 513) beginning June 15 for multiple culvert replacements. Crews will close a small section of road each day. The road will be open to traffic when the culvert replacement is completed each day. The estimated completion date is Tuesday, June 30. The posted detour is Interstate 77 southbound to Interstate 70 eastbound to Batesville Rd. northbound and reverse. All work is weather permitting.



Thought of the day



Love ye therefore the stranger: for ye were strangers in the land of Egypt.



Deut. 10:19