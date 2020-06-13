Noble County
911/Sheriff
Tuesday, June 9
5:48 a.m., auto accident, McConnelsville Road. No injuries reported.
5:09 a.m., animal complaint, Belle Valley.
Monday, June 8
11:22 p.m., suspicious vehicle, Mitchell Road.
10:58 p.m., domestic dispute, Belford Street, Caldwell.
10:53 p.m., domestic dispute, Old Infirmary Road.
10:06 p.m., domestic dispute, Simonds Road.
7:45 p.m., noise complaint, Tower Road.
6:38 p.m., stolen vehicle, Marietta Road.
6:02 p.m., difficulty breathing, Buzzards Roost Road; United Ambulance, Senecaville FD and deputy.
4:15 p.m., lift assistance, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.
8:40 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.
8:09 a.m., structure fire, Brown Road; Belle Valley FD and deputies.
6:39 a.m., animal complaint, Interstate 77.
2:10 a.m., ill person, Road Fork Road; United and Summerfield FD.
Sunday, June 7
10:27p.m., noise complaint, High Street.
10:09 p.m., traffic stop, Liberty Street, Belle Valley.
10 p.m., open door or window, North Street, Caldwell.
9:21 p.m., traffic stop, North Street, Caldwell.
8:05 p.m., aggravated trespassing, Brown Road.
5:54 p.m., ill person, Main Street; United Ambulance.
12;48 p.m., assisted other agency, Lincoln Highway.
11:49 a.m., ill person, N. Main Street; United and Belle Valley FD.
8:19 a.m., medical emergency, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.
7:51 a.m., medical emergency, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.
6:17 a.m., overdose (accidental), Interstate 77; United Ambulance.
5:17 a.m., ill person, Route 821; United Ambulance.
1:02 a.m., domestic dispute, Miller Street, Caldwell.
12:33 a.m., traffic stop, Marietta Road.
12:17 a.m., traffic stop, Marietta Road.
12:09 a.m., noise complaint, Marietta Road.
12:02 a.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.
Saturday, June 6
10:06 p.m., domestic dispute, St. Johns Road.
9:35 p.m., disorderly conduct-disturbance, Jefferson Street, Dexter City.
9:24 p.m., domestic dispute, St. Johns Road.
8:05 p.m., investigation, Railroad Street, Caldwell.
5:59 p.m., animal complaint, Sarahsville.
4:29 p.m., reckless driver, I-77; State Highway Patrol.
3:33 p.m., reckless driver, East Street, Caldwell.
3:24 p.m., auto accident outside a business, Marietta Road.
3:24 p.m., unknown rescue, S. Main Street, Belle Valley; United and deputies.
2:58 p.m., check safety/emergency notification, Spruce Street, Caldwell.
2:33 a.m., chest pains, Main Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.
2:23 p.m., ill person at the prison, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.
1:29 p.m., auto accident, Glen Slay Road. No injuries reported.
1:18 p.m., ill person, Crooked Tree Road.
12:56 p.m., keep the peace, Horn Ridge Road.
10:11 a.m., breaking and entering, Cedar Hill Road.
2:26 a.m., drug investigation, Wolf Run Drive.
2:03 a.m., noise complaint, Wolf Run Drive.
1:12 a.m., check safety/emergency notification, Halley’s Ridge Road.
Friday, June 5
10:53 p.m., vandalism damage, Bridge Street, Caldwell.
10:11 p.m., road hazard, Belle Valley Road.
9:37 p.m., traffic stop, Marietta Road.
9:29 p.m., carbon monoxide alarm, Marietta Road; United Ambulance.
9:14 p.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.
9:05 p.m., abdominal pain, Marietta Road; United Ambulance.
8:07 p.m., criminal trespassing, Brown Road.
7:20 p.m., parking complaint, Marietta Road.
4:55 p.m., animal complaint, Interstate 77.
12:57 p.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.
11:09 a.m., seizure victim, Cumberland Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.
10:51 a.m., vehicle stolen, Brown Road.
10:26 a.m., ill person, Zep West Road; United Ambulance.
9:58 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.
9:55 a.m., threats/harassment, West Street, Caldwell.
6:14 a.m., lift assistance, Bridge Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.
Thursday, June 4
9:03 p.m., injured person, Maple View Circle, Caldwell; United Ambulance.
8:59 p.m., drug abuse, Marietta Road; United, Belle Valley FD and deputies.
6:50 p.m., investigation, Fairground Road.
6:25 p.m., suspicious activity, South Olive Circle.
4:27 p.m., fire call, Tunnel Hill Road.
4:24 p.m., road hazard, Route 513.
4:19 p.m., road hazard, Dudley Road.
2:16 p.m., downed utility lines, Clay Pike Road; Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office.
11:56 a.m., disabled vehicle, Zep East Road.
10:27 a.m., propane gas leak, White Oak Addition, Senecaville.
10:26 a.m., check safety/emergency notification, Crooked Tree Road.
8:59 a.m., abandoned vehicle, Main Pike Street, Batesville.
8:04 a.m., auto accident, I-77. No injuries reported.
6:49 a.m., difficulty breathing, I-77; United Ambulance.
6:32 a.m., investigation, Spruce Street, Caldwell.
12:07 a.m., traffic stop, Sarahsville Road.
Wednesday, June 3
10:27 p.m., domestic dispute, Hideaway Drive, Senecaville.
10:11 p.m., difficulty breathing, Crooked Tree Road; United Ambulance.
9:15 p.m., animal complaint, Glen Slay Road.
8:57 p.m., seizure victim, Seneca Lake; United Ambulance.
8:38 p.m., lift assistance, Old Infirmary Road.
8:17 p.m., difficulty breathing, Marietta Road; United Ambulance.
6:29 p.m., reckless driver, I-77; highway patrol.
6:09 p.m., suspicious activity, Belle Valley Park and Ride.
4:17 p.m., road hazard, Smithberger Road.
3:51 p.m., person down (unknown cause), Jeffery Road; United Ambulance.
3:45 p.m., deceased person, Wargo Road; United, Belle Valley FD and deputies.
3:12 p.m., suspicious vehicle, Frostyville Road.
1:48 p.m., suspicious activity, Woodsfield Road.
12:48 p.m., possible impaired driver, Olive Street, Caldwell.
12:33 p.m., animal complaint, Warehime Road.
11:29 a.m., suspicious person, Wargo Road.
10:26 a.m., investigation, Valley Road.
10:03 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.