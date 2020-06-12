AURORA



Melanie A. Reese and Olivia R. McNally to George S. Valosen, 984 Orchard Ave., $140,000



Carolyn C. Steffens to Eric A. and Mary A. Slater, 825 Parkview Drive, $255,000



Thomas and Alison Beckmeyer to Michael B. and Bronwyn Koopman, 145 Mill Run, $692,000



BRIMFIELD



Clarence W. and Etta Mae Hannon (trustees) to Dolores A. Petty, 994 Irish Road, $127,000



FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP



Matthew W., Matthew and Venus L. Mohler to Scott Rudlosky, 1089 Walnut Road, $240,000



KENT



Daniel T. and Sally L. Butler to Renee J. Broze, 319 Bowman Drive, $146,000



Amy M. Waples to Fleeter Court Properties LLC, 249 Lake St., $77,508



Robert A. and Lori M. Wemhoff to Lamar R. and Rhonda C. Hylton, 515 Overlook Drive, $365,280



HIRAM



Robert L. and E. Darlene Jackson to Jamie Misley, 11875 Plum Ridge Drive, $215,000



MANTUA TOWNSHIP



Paul E. and Lavonee M. Van Horn (trustees) to Albert and Leslie Kantra, 2816 Remington Point, $520,000



RAVENNA



Shari A. Taylor to Debra L. Henderson, 776 E. Spruce St., $119,000



Robert W. George and Cynthia L. Minadeo to Kolby, Guy and Kim Verrona, 446 Liberty St., $204,000



STREETSBORO



Nichole M. Kuklisin to Sean Michael Kuklisin, 9147 Briar Drive, $136,000



WINDHAM



Frandisco Maldonado to Matthew J. and Haley L. Heiderich, 9129 Maple Circle, $78,500